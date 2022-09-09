scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

For Covid orphans, a coop society, admn open purse strings

Since both Aryan and Suman Preet were Covid orphans -- their mother Anju Devi died of Covid last year and their father Kuldeep Chand had died of heart attack in 2018 -- financial aid poured in quickly from the PM Cares for Children.

Una, Covid orphans, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsSuman Preet and Aryan Choudhary flanked by their sisters-in-law Pooja (extreme left) and Arati.

Arati, 30, of Lower Badhera village in Una district of Himachal Pradesh, was dealt a body blow last year. There were four deaths among her close relations — all due to Covid-19 and all in the month of May. This also meant she had to take care of two children — Aryan Choudhary, 16, and Suman Preet, 15 — of her uncle. Both of them were in Class 10 while her own two little daughters were in Class 2 and LKG respectively.

Since both Aryan and Suman Preet were Covid orphans — their mother Anju Devi died of Covid last year and their father Kuldeep Chand had died of heart attack in 2018 — financial aid poured in quickly from the PM Cares for Children.

“Rs 50,000 each was given as ex-gratia grant. Rs 2,500 each is being given per month — Rs 2,000 in cash and Rs 500 in fixed deposit. Rs 1,000 per month for pocket money will be given till they attain the age of 18 years. Rs 8,000 will be paid every year for books and stationery till they become major. When they turn 18, they will also get a fixed deposit of Rs 10 lakh each for higher studies,” says Kamaldeep Singh, District Child Protection Officer.

However, financial worries were not over for Arati as she soon discovered that the parents of Aryan and Suman Preet had to repay the local cooperative society a loan of Rs 1.83 lakh. This was another blow.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...Premium
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...Premium
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...
The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate — and all about the statue ...Premium
The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate — and all about the statue ...
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...Premium
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

“My uncle was a halwai. He had taken a loan. After he passed away, my aunty took another loan. The total loan amount stood at Rs 1.83 lakh. I didn’t know how to repay it. I was all at sea,” says Arati.

More financial aid poured in for Arati on September 6 when Rs 1.83 lakh was credited into the bank account of the cooperative society. “On Tuesday, we got the principal amount from the Chintpurani temple trust headed by the Deputy Commissioner. On our part, we have waived an interest of Rs 83,750,” says Anita Rana, secretary of Badhera Cooperative Agriculture Service Society Limited.

Under the PM Cares for Children, the Covid orphans are put under the guardianship of District Magistrates. “There were four such kids who lost thier parents to Covid in our district. I have been meeting them regularly. I came to know two of them had a loan liability as well. So, I wrote to the cooperative society to waive the loan interest and assured them that we’ll pay the principal amount. They agreed to the proposal,” says Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma.

Advertisement

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

More from Chandigarh

The present has become pleasant now for Arati and her children. “I want to thank DC sahib. Sarkar bachchon ka har tarah se dhyan rakh rahi hai (The government is taking care of the kids in every possible way),” says Arati.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-09-2022 at 04:54:12 am
Next Story

Rival gang supporters clash near gurdwara; SHO accused of ‘manhandling’

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover

With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover

Neeraj Chopra wins Diamond League Champion title

Neeraj Chopra wins Diamond League Champion title

Unshackled brilliance: Kohli ends century drought
Asia Cup

Unshackled brilliance: Kohli ends century drought

All about Netaji’s statue that was unveiled at the India Gate

All about Netaji’s statue that was unveiled at the India Gate

Premium
Nitish, Prashant Kishor war of words: 'Doesn't know ABC' vs 'He knows A-Z'

Nitish, Prashant Kishor war of words: 'Doesn't know ABC' vs 'He knows A-Z'

'Ate dosa as city burned': Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya's turn in the hot seat

'Ate dosa as city burned': Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya's turn in the hot seat

FE Best Banks Awards: Excellence unlimited

FE Best Banks Awards: Excellence unlimited

Nitish, Soren, Akhilesh, Tejashwi, together we will defeat BJP: Mamata Banerjee

Nitish, Soren, Akhilesh, Tejashwi, together we will defeat BJP: Mamata Banerjee

7% of Class III children cannot tell time in Maharashtra, study says

7% of Class III children cannot tell time in Maharashtra, study says

Brahmastra first review out: Alia-Ranbir film called a 'superhero spectacular'

Brahmastra first review out: Alia-Ranbir film called a 'superhero spectacular'

Who was Yakub Memon, revamp of whose burial site has stirred a controversy?

Who was Yakub Memon, revamp of whose burial site has stirred a controversy?

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement