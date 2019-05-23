For counting day in Punjab, sweet shops stack celebratory ‘ladoos’

Over 2,000 quintal of ladoos are being readied by sweet shops across Punjab as political parties get set to celebrate their electoral victories. On seats where they are confident of victory, parties have already placed orders for many varieties including Punjabi ladoos, Rajasthani, Jaipuri, Besan, Kesar, Motichoor and Desi Ghee ladoos.

Advertising

Narinder Singh, president of Punjab’s Halwai Association said, “I have got orders of around 10-12 quintal in advance, while I am making arrangements of nearly 35 quintal on my own as I know that this much quantity can be consumed by whosoever wins. I have got orders from BJP, Congress and even Lok Insaaf Party as well. Both BJP and Congress have given orders of 31 and 21 kg, respectively, of Desi Ghee ladoos.”

Narinder’s staff was busy making ladoos with the lot already ready being packed into decorative trays. “I am president of the association and we have nearly 2000 Halwais as members of our association. On an average, not less than 2000 quintal of ladoos will be consumed in Punjab after the results are declared. Halwais start making preparations after getting a token amount as advance and later full payment comes when actual candidate wins.”

Ved Dogra, a halwai who has his shop next to former CM Parkash Singh Badal’s house in village Bada has also started preparation in the backyard of his sweet shop named ‘Dogra Sweet Shop’. He said, “In villages consumption of ladoos is more compared to cities on routine basis. One quintal is consumption on daily basis and for tomorrow I have doubled the preparation, rest I can arrange supplies from nearby areas in case need arises.”

Advertising

Dogra has supplied ladoos to the Badal house in the past as well. “We have to run our business. We cannot cling to a particular party. Whosoever wins, buys from us. So for us they are clients. We are expecting a good business tomorrow from whosoever wins. Some advance arrangement is a must,” he added.

Narinder says orders keep coming even 2-3 days after results. “A variety of sweets are available. However, Punjabis prefer ladoos for celebration. Two days advance arrangement is needed for making ladoos and hence one prepares stock after getting advances from parties,” he said.