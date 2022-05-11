For art’s sake: Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi to award two printmakers etching machines

IN an effort to encourage artists to pursue their creative pursuits and support them, the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi (CLKA) has introduced several initiatives like scholarships, awards, trips to museums and grants. In yet another effort, one that is unique, the CLKA will award etching machines to two young printmakers.

The CLKA had recently introduced Open Hand Scholarships and Awards (2021-22), with two printmaking machines as the first two awards. The competition was open to printmakers from across the country, and the CLKA received an overwhelming response to the scholarships.

Printmakers Rahul Dhiman and Chhering Negi are the proud winners of CLKA’s Open Hand Scholarship and Award (2021-22). Ambala-based Rahul who won the first award will receive a floor model etching press, 24’’x36”. Second awardee Negi, a resident of Solan, has won a table-top etching press 18”x36”.

“For young printmakers, machines are too expensive to buy, so it is very tough for them to pursue their work. They have to go to private studios or other spaces to work, and we wanted them to be independent and so decided to award them the machines. This is for the first time that an art Akademi has awarded art equipment to artists, and we hope our effort will encourage not just the two award winners, but also other printmakers. Now the printmakers can work from home and also train others. An eminent jury chose the two printmakers for their creativity, work over the years, and their vision as artists,” said Bheem Malhotra, chairperson of the Akademi.

The awards were sponsored by CLKA and Chahal Machine Tools, Mohali.

Scholarships of merit have been awarded to 10 artists and they will receive a two-month residency at the Open Art Studios.

A graduate of Chandigarh’s Government College of Art, Dhiman says the machine will save a lot of effort and time which is involved in taking out manual prints or rushing to the studios for one print.

“Machines are very expensive and now with this award, I will be able to give art lovers a chance to understand printmaking, appreciate it, work on new projects and also encourage budding printmakers to explore,” said Rahul.

Chhering, also a former student of the Arts College, says the lockdown was a tough time for artists, as they had no place to pursue their work. Due to lack of equipment, most printmakers have to go from place to place to take a print. The Akademi, he says, has considered the needs of artists, and with this machine, Negi says he will be able to work more efficiently, and also share his expertise with other artists.

The award ceremony and printmaking exhibition of CLKA Open Hand Art Studio award winners is scheduled for May 11 at 5.30 pm. The showcase will be open for view till May 20, from 11 am to 7 pm.