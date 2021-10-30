For Akali Dal, a series of legal hiccups

A PUNJAB court has summoned five time-former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal on November 28 in connection with an alleged case of forgery. The case, filed by complainant Balwant Singh Khera, pertains to SAD allegedly having two separate constitutions.

SAD president Sukhbir Badal as well as party spokesperson and former minister Dr Daljit Singh Cheema have already appeared in court in connection with the same case and are on bail.

The case came up for hearing on October 28 in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM), Hoshiarpur district courts, Rupinder Singh. In its order dated October 28, the court said that in view of the contents of the application, filed on behalf of accused Sukhbir Badal, his personal appearance is exempted for that day only.

The court further said: “Perusal of order dated 4.11.2019 passed by my predecessor reveals that on the complaint of Balwant Singh Khera, accused Sukhbir Singh Badal, Parkash Badal and Dr Daljit Singh Cheema were ordered to be summoned. Accused Sukhbir Badal and Dr Daljit Singh Cheema have already appeared. Let accused Parkash Singh Badal be summoned for 28.11.2021.”

A criminal complaint was filed against SAD by Khera for allegedly keeping a dual Constitution — one for political purpose, submitted to the Election Commission of India, and another for religious purpose.

A criminal complaint was registered under sections 420, 465, 466, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of IPC in 2009. Advocates B S Riar and Hitesh Puri are looking after Khera’s complaint.

Khera said his only point in this case is that SAD is not a secular party as per the Constitution of India as it has two separate constitutions, which is a forgery.

He said that SAD had registered itself as a secular party with EC, but has been participating in the religious body Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) elections.