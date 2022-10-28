Footfall increasing, UT to shift ticket counter of Bird Park to current entry gate of Nagar Van

THE UT Forest and Wildlife Department has decided to shift the ticket counter of Bird Park to the current entry gate of the Nagar Van, also known as City Park, while shifting the latter entry gate to the nearby Sukhna Reserve Forest which is interlinked with Nagar Van. The decision was taken keeping in view the increasing footfall at the Bird Park and providing exclusive space for visitors at Nagar Van, where entry is free.

Officials privy to the development say the decision will be implemented from November 16, when the Bird Park will mark its first anniversary. First Lady Kavita Kovind had inaugurated the Bird Park-cum Exotic Bird Aviary on November 16, 2021. The Bird Park, which currently hosts more than 900 exotic birds, is situated inside Nagar Van.

People coming to visit the Bird Park first enter the Nagar Van, where entry is free of cost, then walk around 200 metres to reach the ticket counter for the bird park. Between the entry gate of Nagar Van and Bird Park ticket counter, there is a cafeteria and a drinking watercooler. Nagar Van is spread in around 100 acres and the Bird Park inside Nagar Van is spread in 6.5 acres of land. The footfall in the Bird Park has been recorded at more than 11,000 on weekends.

“The decision will never adversely affect the entry to Nagar Van. During rush hours pertaining to the Bird Park, we restrict the entry through the main entry gate of Nagar Van. Resultantly, people, who do not want to visit Bird Park, also suffer. Once the entry of Nagar Van will be shifted, people can visit the Nagar Van from morning to evening without any restriction. The decision will be implemented from November 16. In fact, we will make arrangements to separate the Nagar Van and Bird Park,” Chief Conservator of Forest, UT, Debendra Dalai, said.

The entry fee to the Bird Park costs Rs 30 to Rs 100, Rs 30 for children in the age group of five to 12 years, Rs 50 for adult (Indian), and Rs 100 for adult (foreigner).

There are more than 900 exotic birds kept in the aviary, including blue, yellow, red and green macaws, rainbow lorikeet, swainson’s lorikeet, sun parakeet, jandaya parakeet, etc. These birds belong to at least 45 bird species. The aviary is among a few walk-through aviaries in India.

A senior officer said that efforts are being made to improve the quality of food, snacks, and fast food being sold in the canteen, which is run by CITCO. Sources said Adviser Dharampal himself visited the Bird Park but did not find the food served in the canteen satisfactory.