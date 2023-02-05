Foot overbridge at Lalru to facilitate over 2K students

A foot overbridge, which was thrown open in Lalru on Saturday, is set to facilitate around 2,000 students.

Mohali Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain said the installation process was completed Friday to facilitate the movement of over 2,000 students at the government school in Lalru and residents of over 15 villages in its vicinity.

The issue was being constantly monitored in the Road Safety Committee headed by the DC as it had been identified as a major black spot in the district.

Project Director, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Pradeep Atri, said that the bridge has been constructed at a cost of Rs 83 lakh.

The work had been completed after constant supervision of the NHAI and district officials.

The DC said it was a long-pending demand from the Lalru MC and will benefit the public. She directed the NHAI to expedite completion of upcoming flyovers on the Ambala-UT road and make efforts to ensure smooth flow of traffic from Bankharpur to UT.

The traffic police has also been directed to deploy additional manpower on weekends and in peak hours to avoid congestion.