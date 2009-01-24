Foot Loose

Shine on!

It seems to be a season of sparkle and shine. Taking cue,Pavitra,a jewellery brand from the region has rolled out a special Diamond Dhamaka at its outlet in Chandigarh. The four-day event (January 22-25) will showcase 3,500 exclusive diamond jewellery designs in rings,earrings,pendants,bangles,necklaces…and prices start at Rs 7,000. With the wedding and festival season on in full swing,we decided to present unique designs and the entire diamond range is fully certified and 18K hallmarked, mentioned Kunal Goyal,Director,Pavitra,which also offers jadau,casting,plain gold,antique and gold coins.

Big Bargain

With the sale season on,Madame too makes its presence felt. Offering discounts up to 40 per cent on merchandize,bulk buyers can avail of about extra 10 per cent extra. We have never compromised on quality so our customers will be able to attain the opportunity of getting best quality at a lower price,says Akhil Duggar,Creative Director,Madame. Customers can check out the cool bargains at Madames exclusive showrooms in Sector 17,Chandigarh and Sector 9,Panchkula.

Animation Wise

Need to learn about visual effects (VFX) that involves extensive detailing about VFX right from scripting to the post-production stage? Frameboxx Animation & Visual Effects,Sector 34,announces free Get…Set…VFX classes for VFX aspirants. Naveen Gupta,CEO and Executive Director,Frameboxx,says,The five-day program is aimed at providing a learning opportunity for beginners exposing them to opportunities and growth in visual effects in the animation industry. This program will help prospective students to understand the concepts from the initial aspects of pre-production,live shoots to post-production.

A Smooth Drive

Volkswagen reiterates the companys commitment towards its customers this Republic Day with VW India Assistance program. An integrated and personalized program,it provides one-stop solutions to its customers. The program includes Roadside Assistance program,VW Info Services and VW Customers Club. Joerg Mueller,President and Managing Director,Volkswagen Group India,said,The initiative will assist customer and the vehicle in case of breakdowns or accidents,along with providing travel and accommodation in case of immobilization or theft of the vehicle.

Just in time!

One of the leading watch brands,Titan has announced a 25 per cent off on some of its trendy collections. As part of this offer consumers will have an opportunity to choose from over 125 watches giving them a wide variety of choice. Some of Titans most popular collections like Titan Octane,Titan Aviator,Titan WWF and Raga Crystals will be part of this offer. Speaking on the offer,Sandeep Badoni,ASM Punjab/Chandigarh,Titan Industries Ltd. said,As the market leader,we at Titan always strive to give our consumers the best be it innovative products,shopping experience or exciting offers like this. We see this offer as a powerful trigger enabling the customer to own a new watch during this Valentine season. This offer is valid from January 23 to February 15 at all Titan outlets across the country.

