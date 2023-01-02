Foodgrain tender scam: Former Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s aide surrenders

Inderjit Singh Indi, an aide of former Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and a co-accused in the foodgrain tender scam, surrendered at the vigilance SSP’s office in Ludhiana Monday, officers said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Vigilance-Ludhiana) Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu said Indi was arrested after his surrender. He will be produced before a court in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

Indi had been absconding since he was booked in the case. The vigilance bureau had said that he had allegedly fled with a bag, purportedly containing some documents recovered from Ashu’s residence. Indi’s bail applications were earlier rejected by the high court and the Supreme Court.

The SSP said the probe revealed that Indi was working as a personal assistant (PA) to Bharat Bhushan Ashu. In August, the investigators received a tip-off that after the arrest of Ashu, Indi had received a bag containing jewellery and documents from an unknown person who brought them from Ashu’s house on August 22, 2022. After taking this bag, Indi allegedly went into hiding. The SSP said further investigation is underway.

Previously, the Punjab vigilance bureau had initiated proceedings to declare Pankaj Meenu Malhotra, who introduced himself as “Ashu’s PA”, a Proclaimed Offender in the case. On December 16, Malhotra surrendered before the vigilance bureau.

The SSP said Indi was under pressure and had apprehensions that the court would declare him a proclaimed offender (PO) in the case as the vigilance bureau had already initiated legal proceedings against him and the next date of hearing was fixed January 4.

In the chargesheet filed before the court, the vigilance bureau had submitted that as per the Chandigarh civil secretariat records, Indi was hired as a special assistant in the Food and Civil Supplies Department on the Congress leader’s orders. “It was a political appointment which was done on Ashu’s orders dated February 13, 2018,” the chargesheet read.

Ashu is currently lodged in Patiala jail in connection with the case. The next hearing in the case is on January 4.