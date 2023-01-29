A food van in Mohali serves all-time favourite combos

Written by Moumita Tarafdar and Om Thakur

“If you love eating, running a food business on wheels is the perfect way to indulge your passion,” smiles Bir Kamal Singh, owner of ‘Meal On Wheels 9’, in Phase 9, Mohali. Singh has transformed his van into a popular outdoor food joint, creating shelves outside the van for people to keep their plates and also a spacious service area, utilising the van to make use of every inch. Singh was in a marketing job for 12 years before starting his food business in 2018. A passion for food and cooking smiles Singh, made him give up his secure job and take the risk, one that he has never regretted and since then has never looked back.

Singh says that he wanted to create a concept that was unique, something that wasn’t available in the area, and serves food that wasn’t commercial and overpriced. “I realised people like to eat in the open, converse, have a quick meal which is served fresh and hot, reminds them of a home-cooked meal and suits their budget too and that is the USP of Meal On Wheels 9,’ adds Singh. A resident of Mohali, Singh does the entire cooking on his own early in the morning in his kitchen, stocks his van, and heads off to work. He agrees it is a lot of hard work, with shopping for fresh vegetables and pre-prep taking the maximum time, but at the end of the day, when he sees customers returning to the van again and again, he is happy that he followed his heart and started his own work.

Singh says that he has kept the menu short and simple, with about 15 to 16 dishes and non-vegetarian food, chicken and mutton his specialty. “It is all boneless, as customers prefer this, and we have several officegoers from the area coming here for a quick meal, with some regular customers from across the tricity. For vegetarians, we have several combos in a thali, with an option of both a full and half thali. Some of our popular ones include kadhi-chawal, rajma-chawal, dal makhani chawal and butter paneer and chilli paneer, roti and paranthas” says Singh, who hopes to add new dishes to his menu soon, inspired by home kitchens.