Food to folk performance, crafts mela serves Chandigarh well

The third day of the National Crafts Mela began with captivating folk performances, with Punjabi Singer Yasir Hussain performing in the evening. Originally from J&K, Hussain started his career with the voice of Punjab Season 5 and took part in ‘Awaz Punjab Di’.

The mela on Sunday drew large crowds from across the region, with stalls serving authentic dishes from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Kerala, UP, and Maharashtra, a major attraction. Carpets from Mirzapur, and ethnic jewellery from Rajasthan and Gujarat attracted a lot of buyers. The first copy of diamond jewellery from Surat was a big attraction, as were Punjabi juttis and Banarsi silk.

The Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi has showcased an exhibition of installations by Kanwal Pal titled, ‘In the Mahatma’s Footsteps.’ The works in paper mache, are a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and the artist equates the freedom of a child with that of an Indian citizen. The installations attempt to depict the thought process of children, who thrive, explore and experiment in a free environment.