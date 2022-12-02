Food safety officer seeks details of shopkeepers who didn’t produce bills

UT Health Secretary-cum-Commissioner of food safety department, Yashpal Garg, on Thursday ordered that wherever inspections were done by food safety officers from April 1, 2022 onwards but bills were not produced, details of such shopkeepers be submitted with the GST department within the next 15 days.

Garg passed these orders while he was reviewing the status of inspections/sampling by the officers of the Food Safety Department, Chandigarh, during the last three months.

Garg then issued a communique.

“Now onwards, in all cases where purchase bills are not produced at the time of sampling/inspection on the basis of the label declaration on the packed food, the manufacturer/distributor also to be made a party. In case of any violations under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, the manufacturer/distributor to also face action. However, if such food items are disowned by manufacturer/distributor then the retailer/vendor/store to face action for selling fake items also,” he directed.

The officer also asked the officials that the aspect of un-billed items to be immediately shared with the GST department with details of the retailer/vendor/store for appropriate action.

Commissioner of Food Safety speaks

Garg also observed that in almost all the cases, the purchase bills were not produced by the particular retailers/vendors/stores.

“This is surprising that though the branded items are being sold, the food safety officers are unable to get copy of the purchase bills and in case of any violations under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, they are limiting actions to the particular shops/stores/vendors. It is pertinent to mention here that retailers/vendors/stores which are registered under the GST Act cannot purchase/sale the items without bill,” he said in the order.

Garg interacted with the food safety officers too.