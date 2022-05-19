scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Must Read

Food manufacturing units violating rules penalised

A unit in Maloya was found selling misbranded products for human consumption and was served a Rs 3 lakh penalty under Section 52 of the Food Safety and Standard Act 2006.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
May 19, 2022 4:51:08 am
Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsA unit at Sector 23 Chandigarh was found running without a registration certificate and was imposed with a penalty of Rs 5,000 under Section 56 as well.

Initiating action against units manufacturing food items without registration or in unhygienic conditions, the food safety department has imposed penalties on five such units.

A unit in Maloya was found selling misbranded products for human consumption and was served a Rs 3 lakh penalty under Section 52 of the Food Safety and Standard Act 2006.

Another unit in Industrial Area Phase 1 was also found to be running under unhygienic and insanitary conditions and was given a penalty of Rs 50,000 under Section 56 of the said act.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

A penalty of Rs 10,000 was issued under the same Section to a unit at Old Ropar Road, Manimajra.

Best of Express Premium

A G Perarivalan writes: My hope was my mother… the life-saving plan...Premium
A G Perarivalan writes: My hope was my mother… the life-saving plan...
Why was Deepika Padukone dressed in sofa upholstery at Cannes?Premium
Why was Deepika Padukone dressed in sofa upholstery at Cannes?
UPSC CSE Key – May 18, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 18, 2022: What you need to read today
Explained: The content and scope of Article 142, invoked by Supreme Court...Premium
Explained: The content and scope of Article 142, invoked by Supreme Court...
More Premium Stories >>

A unit at Sector 23 Chandigarh was found running without a registration certificate and was imposed with a penalty of Rs 5,000 under Section 56 as well.

More from Chandigarh

Commissioner of Food Safety, Yashpal Garg, warned all food business operators to ensure that any food items they sell must meet the requirements of the Food Safety and Standard Act, 2006, and the rules and regulations established under it must be adhered to during the stages of production, processing, import, distribution and sale.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

EXPRESS OPINION

More Lifestyle

More Explained

More Entertainment

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

kangana ranaut, shilpa shetty, bhagyashree
Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, Bhagyashree, Kangana Ranaut: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Photos

In pictures: Flamingos paint Navi Mumbai pink in large numbers

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

More Explained

EXPRESS OPINION

May 18: Latest News

Advertisement