Food manufacturing units violating rules penalised

Initiating action against units manufacturing food items without registration or in unhygienic conditions, the food safety department has imposed penalties on five such units.

A unit in Maloya was found selling misbranded products for human consumption and was served a Rs 3 lakh penalty under Section 52 of the Food Safety and Standard Act 2006.

Another unit in Industrial Area Phase 1 was also found to be running under unhygienic and insanitary conditions and was given a penalty of Rs 50,000 under Section 56 of the said act.

A penalty of Rs 10,000 was issued under the same Section to a unit at Old Ropar Road, Manimajra.

A unit at Sector 23 Chandigarh was found running without a registration certificate and was imposed with a penalty of Rs 5,000 under Section 56 as well.

Commissioner of Food Safety, Yashpal Garg, warned all food business operators to ensure that any food items they sell must meet the requirements of the Food Safety and Standard Act, 2006, and the rules and regulations established under it must be adhered to during the stages of production, processing, import, distribution and sale.