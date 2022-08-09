scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Food items fail quality check in Chandigarh: Purchase food from licensed & hygienic stores, says food safety dept

The Food Safety department is also running mobile food testing lab across the city where people can get the quality of food items checked and get suggestions for nutritious and healthy food.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 9, 2022 5:49:02 am
During 2021-22, the food safety department took samples of various food products from the market. (Express File/Representative Image)

In a statement released Monday, Chandigarh administration’s food safety and standards department appealed to residents to ensure they purchase food items from licensed and hygienic stores.

The department released the statement after samples of some food items it tested failed to meet quality standards.

During 2021-22, the food safety department took samples of various food products from the market. Five of 13 cottage cheese (paneer) samples, four mustard oil samples, three fresh vegetable samples, and two milk samples failed.

The department has lodged complaints and the matter has been taken up by the concerned authorities.

The administration said that consumers must be cautious and ensure that they purchase food items from the licensed shops that maintain hygiene and use quality products. It also requested people to report stores that aren’t following proper hygiene or if they notice any other aberrations. People can report such stores to the department or call either 102 or 0172-2752128.



“Residents are appealed to take benefit of this service and get the food articles like milk, edible oil, paneer, jaggery, turmeric, khoa, etc. checked for Rs 20 per test,”UT said.

First published on: 09-08-2022 at 05:49:02 am

