Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Food For Thought: Far from the madding crowd

Buns Bistro celebrates the quaintness and history of the Le Corbusier Centre, Chandigarh

Buns Bistro, a concept-based cafe celebrating the quaintness and history of the Le Corbusier Centre, Sector 19, Chandigarh.
The setting is perfect, a heritage building celebrating the architecture of the first modern city of India, Chandigarh, the gentle breeze sharing stories of an era gone by, the sun streaming through the old trees and Buns Bistro, a concept-based cafe celebrating the quaintness and history of the Le Corbusier Centre, Sector 19, Chandigarh.

In sync with the philosophy of the centre – openness, silence, being with nature – Buns Bistro, says the owner of the cafe, strives to preserve the culture and bring old Chandigarh back to life. Precisely why, the café’s setting is close to nature, where you can hear the birds chirping and the sound of water.

Buns Bistro, says the owner of the cafe, strives to preserve the culture and bring old Chandigarh back to life.

The tables are spread over a large area, with considerable distance between the table and the limited seating offering a sanctuary of your own. The main theme of the cafe is to offer a rejuvenating experience with a conviction to revive the birthplace of Chandigarh, create awareness about our heritage and offer the vision of Le Corbusier.

A fine fusion of Italian cuisine, Greek décor, and French music, the bistro enlivens the city’s heritage, while simultaneously tracing it back to its roots. The menu offers a wide variety – pastas, burgers, wraps, salads, bruschettas, coffee, and wood-fired pizzas. The owner conceptualised the bistro six months ago and fondly remembers how veterans often come to visit the place and walk down memory lane to a time when one did not need a break from life.

The menu offers a wide variety – pastas, burgers, wraps, salads, bruschettas, coffee, and wood-fired pizzas.

Uncompromising on their seating structure, a gathering of six tops the chart, so as to keep the space uncrowded, and maintain the calm they promise, and so the place is not open for birthday and kitty parties. Soak in the silence and the experience, and while you’re here, don’t forget to visit the Le Corbusier Museum as well.

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 14:47 IST
