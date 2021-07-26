Food for Covid-19 thought: Chandigarh street vendor’s free chhole bhature for the vaccinated get ‘Mann Ki Baat’ booster dose

A cardboard next to his bicycle reads, “Corona ki vaccine lagwake aayen, aur free mein chhole bhature khaayen”, and the message has reached Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, the PM praised 29-year-old Chandigarh resident Sanjay Rana, who is working hard to make the vaccination campaign against the corona pandemic a success through a food stall.

Sanjay runs a bicycle food stall in Sector 29, Chandigarh, and sells chhole bhature. You can get his delicious chhole bhature for free, if you have taken the (Covid-19) vaccine the same day.

How did he get this idea? “Around two months back, I watched on TV that a Himachal MLA has hung a board outside his office mentioning that entry to his office is prohibited without getting the corona vaccine,” Sanjay said. “Then my daughter Riddhima and niece Riya requested me to offer and feed chhole bhature for free to those who get the Covid-19 vaccine.”

He feeds 25-30 vaccinated people in a day and admits that feeding for free does affect his income. “Feeding more than 30 people definitely affects my budget but if we want to get rid of Covid-19 quickly and want a healthier environment around us again, then we have to work together and good deed eventually pays off.”

Sanjay’s father started this business and now the son has taken over. He thanked the PM for mentioning his name in Mann Ki Baat. “It looks like a lot. I never thought it would happen,” he said.

Sanjay also received calls from the UT Administrator and mayor.

Covid-19 has affected his business. That’s why, he wants it all to be fixed soon, so that everyone can start their life in a normal way.

Praising Sanjay, UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore said on social media, “It is a proud moment for Chandigarh. The people of the city should take a lesson after seeing this passion of street vendors towards the country.”