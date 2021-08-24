Food and supplies dept to set up distribution centres across the city

The Department of Food & Supplies and Consumer Affairs & Legal Metrology will be setting up distribution centres in all the localities of the city and all eligible beneficiaries will be covered under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna (PMGKAY) scheme.

It was stated that the beneficiaries are advised to avoid crowding at the distribution centres in their area. “The public at large is requested to cooperate with the department and follow COVID-appropriate behavior,” the UT said.

The department will distribute free foodgrains (wheat) under the PMGKAY. Under this scheme, each eligible beneficiary will get 5 kg wheat per month for the period July to November 2021. The department will, therefore, distribute 25 kg wheat per person, i.e. distribution in one go. This will be in addition to the DBT food subsidy.

“Only the registered beneficiaries under NFSA, as on 31st July, 2021, are eligible to receive free foodgrains under this scheme. The list is available on department’s website: http://www.chdfood.gov.in. During the wheat distribution exercise, the department is also conducting e-KYC of the existing DBT beneficiaries, including Aadhaar verification/updation, address/contact number updation,

addition/deletion of members etc. The head of family or any member of the family can visit the distribution centre with Aadhaar cards of the family members along with residence proof, bank passbook, marriage certificate, birth/death certificate (if addition/deletion is required) for completing e-KYC formalities and collecting the foodgrains,” it was stated.

The UT also stated that for any query or complaint, consumer helpline number 1800-180-2079 is in place and the beneficiaries can also contact the district food & supplies officer (DFSO) for redressal of their grievances.