scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Back in India, former Punjab CM Charanjit Channi meets Priyanka Gandhi

Presenting a bouquet to party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi congratulated her for “the party’s historic victory in Himachal Pradesh polls”.

former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. (Charanjit Singh Channi / Twitter screen grab)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Senior Congress leader and former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi has returned to the state after spending the last few months abroad.

On Monday Channi tweeted a photo in which he was seen presenting a bouquet to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and congratulating her for “the party’s historic victory in Himachal Pradesh polls”.

After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stormed to power in Punjab earlier this year, Channi had gone abroad, living briefly in the United States as well as Canada. In the Assembly election held on February 20, he was fielded from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur, but lost both seats even as the Congress had projected him as the party’s Dalit face and chief ministerial candidate.

In September last year, Channi replaced then chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh five months ahead of the Punjab elections, after the latter was made to step down unceremoniously in the wake of infighting in the state Congress unit with several leaders challenging Amarinder’s stint and questioning his functioning.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s ArgentinaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s Argentina
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...Premium
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...Premium
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...

A relative of the family said Channi returned to India only a couple of days ago. During his stint abroad, Channi reportedly underwent treatment for an eye ailment and also worked on a PhD thesis on the Congress.

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 04:35:44 pm
Next Story

‘Should not disrespect our jawans’: Jaishankar objects to ‘pitai’ word by Rahul Gandhi

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close