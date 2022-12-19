Back in India, former Punjab CM Charanjit Channi meets Priyanka Gandhi

Senior Congress leader and former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi has returned to the state after spending the last few months abroad.

On Monday Channi tweeted a photo in which he was seen presenting a bouquet to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and congratulating her for “the party’s historic victory in Himachal Pradesh polls”.

Congratulated Smt. @priyankagandhi Ji for the party’s historic victory in Himachal Pradesh polls. pic.twitter.com/G0yNfj9V8r — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) December 19, 2022

After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stormed to power in Punjab earlier this year, Channi had gone abroad, living briefly in the United States as well as Canada. In the Assembly election held on February 20, he was fielded from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur, but lost both seats even as the Congress had projected him as the party’s Dalit face and chief ministerial candidate.

In September last year, Channi replaced then chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh five months ahead of the Punjab elections, after the latter was made to step down unceremoniously in the wake of infighting in the state Congress unit with several leaders challenging Amarinder’s stint and questioning his functioning.

A relative of the family said Channi returned to India only a couple of days ago. During his stint abroad, Channi reportedly underwent treatment for an eye ailment and also worked on a PhD thesis on the Congress.