Following resumption of operations, Panchkula govt offices record low footfall

In wake of Covid-19 outbreak, the office had remained shut for more than two-and-a-half-month, resuming function on a staggered basis in June. (Express photo: Jaipal Singh)

The RTA, RLA and Saral Centre offices situated at Panchkula’s Mini Secretariat, which resumed work in July, has consistently been witnessing a low footfall. The visitor count at Saral Kendra, as per an operator in-charge of token system, has decreased from over 500 earlier to barely 150-200 people per day now.

In wake of Covid-19 outbreak, the office had remained shut for more than two-and-a-half-month, resuming function on a staggered basis in June. As per the operator, while the months of June and July saw almost no visitors, business improved in August.

However, in the last week of August at least three members of the office staff tested positive and the office was shut again.

After the resumption of services, a token system has been put in place for offering smooth yet socially distanced services.

Tokens are provided to people online, through which they are given a timeline to reach the office. The department currently processes 15 tokens every half-an-hour.

Meanwhile, the learner’s licence computer test, which too is conducted near the Saral Kendra, has been resumed. “We see almost 30-35 candidates per day. The number has decreased only by a bit,” says Nitin Rana, who conducts the tests at the centre.

The office also trains a batch of 4-5 applicants in traffic rules before their permanent learning licence tests.

About the sanitisation protocols, Nitin states that the office is ensuring social distancing, everyone including the visitors wear mask and are made to sanitise their hands regularly. The sanitisation of the department done at least once in the morning before the classes and the tests begin.

Even after resumption of services, the inflow of people in public offices has been low. The online token system, which is functional through district website, has been able to control the inflow of people towards the better observance of Covid-19 protocols.

