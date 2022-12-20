scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Fogged out, Punjab changes school timings to 10 am for a month

The state is in the grip of a cold wave and has seen severe fog in several cities where the visibility was reduced to 100 to 150 metres on Tuesday.

Jalandhar: Students ride bicycles on their way to school amid dense smog on a cold winter morning, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (PTI)
The Punjab government on Tuesday decided to reschedule the school timings to avoid any fog-related mishaps.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann announced the new timings via a post on the social media. “Due to the dense fog in the state, due to the health and life safety of school students and teachers, all government, aided,
accredited and private schools will be opened at 10 am tomorrow from 21-12-2022 to 21-01-2023.. Holidays will be as scheduled,” he wrote.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 04:13:10 pm
