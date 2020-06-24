Foetus, severed legs of woman found in vacant plot of Sector 17

A police team at the spot in Sector 17, Chandigarh, where severed human feet were found on Tuesday. Express Photo A police team at the spot in Sector 17, Chandigarh, where severed human feet were found on Tuesday. Express Photo

A foetus and the severed legs of an unidentified woman were found dumped near the State Bank of India (SBI) building in Chandigarh’s Sector 17 on Tuesday.

The severed feet were wrapped in newspaper while the foetus was found in the bushes of an vacant plot adjoining the State Bank of India building.

Suspecting it to be a case of murder, police have launched an intensive search operation in adjoining areas.

The limbs were spotted by the bank manager while he was walking on the cycle track near SBI building during his lunch break.

A police officer said, “Someone appeared to have tried to dispose off the body after cutting it into pieces. It appears that the crime took place nearby. The limbs along with the foetus have been sent for postmortem examination to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16 (GMSH-16). We are exploring various theories. The limbs have not decomposed which indicates that the crime took place recently.”

DSP (central) Krishan Kumar, SHO PS 17, Inspector Jaspal Singh and officials from crime branch rushed on the spot.

The entire area was cordoned off.

Sources said that the remains may have been thrown off a moving vehicle.

The DSP said, “We are working on various theories. Search operation was launched in the surrounding areas. A case has been registered at the Sector Police Station.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd