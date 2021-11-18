Foes turn friends as former UT Congress leaders ‘reunite’ in AAP

Even as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had begun with enthusiasm, with leaders claiming that one lakh people have joined the party in the last one month, the AAP’s initial craze seems to have faded away due to its acquired ‘second Congress’ tag.

Two Congress leaders – Chander Mukhi Sharma and Pardeep Chhabra – who did not see eye to eye have now become friends since they joined the AAP.

When Sharma had joined the AAP, he had said that his ideology did not match with the Congress. On several occasions before, too, he had criticised the then Congress Chief Pardeep Chhabra. At several events both Sharma and Chhabra had even criticised each other when Sharma was suspended by the Congress. But today, Sharma works closely with Chhabra who joined the AAP after he was being sidelined by the Congress.

AAP has been called a second Congress, since Chhabra joined. Most members who continue to join the AAP have previously been associated with the Congress as well. If AAP manages to get some votes, those would be only the divided votes of the Congress party, a Congress leader said on the condition of anonymity.

“Most people joining the AAP are ones brought by Chhabra from Congress, who decided to quit party. Those who got a feeler that they will not be getting tickets or may not have any say in the party during elections, are joining the AAP now,” the leader said.

Another leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party, also on the condition of anonymity, said that being the third front, AAP initially had sheen which it has lost after the joining of Congress leaders.

“Initially many Resident Welfare Associations wanted to join the AAP and contest the polls. But now after it has become home to several Congress workers only, it has lost that sheen. If they took new faces from all over, then they would have been a threat to us that is the BJP. But now if they can

be a threat at all, it is only for the Congress,” the BJP leader said”

Sources in the Congress also said that even if AAP may not get seats, it was trying to make grounds for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Bharatiya Janta Party Chief Arun Sood in a conference had earlier termed that AAP is Congress “B” and has all members from the Congress,” giving people a reason not to vote for another Congress.”