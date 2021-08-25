Focus on better sanitation, parking, lower water bills, people tell commissioner

A day after Chandigarh’s new Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra said that she would want to know citizens’ aspirations and make the system citizen-centric, city residents listed their expectations — seven key areas which should be her focus.

Vinod Vashisht, convener, City Forum of Residents Welfare Organiaations (CFORWO), said, “For the last one decade, municipal corporation has failed to perform as per residents’ expectations with a result that civic delivery has gone from bad to worse. It’s time to change to collaborative governance approach so that all ground-level citizens’ issues are handled with active

participation of all stakeholders.”

He added, “Lack of cohesiveness and failure on part of municipal house to garner optimum resources for the developmental agenda has put the city into back gear. There is a need to plug leakages of resources and cutting wasteful expenditure by bringing in synergy with other UT departments and establishing the RWAs’ linkage process.”

Focus areas for Mitra

The first and foremost is that the city’s sanitation is suffering due to poor solid waste management.

Its sole solid waste processing incineration plant is in a limbo and sectors are full of garbage-vulnerable points.

Next in line is ending parking chaos and fleecing of general public in the name of smart parking.

“Put brakes on unrealistic and steep hikes in water tariffs, garbage collection, sewerage cess. Irrational billing has further added to residents’ woes,” it was stated.

The residents’ welfare organisations stated that most of neighbourhood parks in neglect filter our non-serious and ghost RWAs and encourage more RWAs to take over parks’ maintenance by reviewing long overdue terms of the agreements.

“Day-to-day operation of city public toilets is not as per ODF protocols at all. Another is that all prime areas of the city have been encroached upon by unauthorised street vendors resulting in corrupt practices, parking & traffic issues and law & order problems,” this was stated.

The RWAs have also mentioned that they expect the Commissioner to implement Right to Service (RTS) Act in letter and spirit for all services rendered by the Municipal Corporation.

On the day one of her joining, Mitra had said that she will focus on knowing the citizens’ aspirations.

She had further stated that her main focus will be to provide clean, effective, efficient, transparent and citizen-centric administration to people.

The Chandigarh commissioner had also asked the officers to perform their duty zealously for ensuring that citizen- centric services are rendered to people in a hassle-free manner.