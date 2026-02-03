Flying kisses, winks violates personal dignity of a woman: Court holds 62-year-old man guilty of sexual harassment

According to the prosecution, the case was registered based on a complaint filed by a woman on August 31, 2021, alleging that around 10.30 am on August 28, 2021, when she was sweeping outside her house, the accused approached her and began making obscene gestures.

Asserting that the act of flying kisses and winking of eyes is a form of non-verbal sexual harassment as it violates the personal dignity of a woman, a Chandigarh district court held a 62-year-old man guilty of sexual harassment for making obscene gestures, including flying kisses and winking, at a woman in 2021.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Sachin Yadav convicted Ashok Kumar under sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code. The order was pronounced on January 28.

While convicting the accused, the court directed that Kumar be released on probation, subject to maintaining good behaviour and peace for a period of six months.