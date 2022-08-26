Flurry of letters ahead of PM visit reveal cops had intel, failed to act

In a series of 23 letters, Punjab Police Headquarters had informed its field officers of the possibility of protesters blockading roads to disrupt Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Ferozepur on January 5, in the run up to the

Assembly polls in the state.

The letters, eight of them accessed by The Indian Express, also warned police officials to make adequate security arrangements. That the field officers, especially then Ferozepur SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans, failed to take cognisance of the letters is now the core part of the report by Supreme Court-appointed committee that was formed probe the security breach during PM’s visit.

On January 5, Modi’s convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur after which he returned from Punjab without attending any event, including a rally. “Ferozepur SSP…failed to discharge his responsibility to maintain law and order or take steps to deploy forces to secure the route despite knowledge that there

were large hostile groups on the route…He failed to do this even though sufficient force was available and even though he was informed…that the PM will enter that route,” a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana and also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said on Thursday while reading from the report submitted by the 5-member committee.

A letter sent to Ferozepur SSP on January 3, from the office of ADGP (Law and Order) Naresh Arora, warned that farm unions such as BKU (Ugrahan), BKU (Sidhupur), BKU (Phool) Krantikari Kisan Union among others have “given a call to

oppose the rally of PM Modi by showing black flags.”

It added, “Protesters may try to enter rally pandal and also hold traffic jam at Harike…Makhu” and other roads towards Ferozepur to “stop BJP workers from reaching the venue…It must be ensured that no untoward incident takes place

and PM visit passes peacefully.”

On January 4, a letter was sent to Commissioners of Police (Amritsar and Jalandhar) and SSPs of Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, Jalandhar rural and Amritsar Rural.

“…2100-2200 workers of various farmer unions have given a call to oppose the rally….by showing black flags… today (January 4) 160-170 workers of KMSC (Piddi) will depart from districts Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Jalandhar…gather at grain market Arif Ke, Ferozepur, to oppose the rally. 100-125 workers with tractor trollies will depart to rally place from Mamdot…They have also decided that wherever they will be stopped by the police, they will start

dharna/road blockade there,” it read.

Advertisement

The letter asked district police heads to “keep a strict vigil and put adequate security arrangements in place” and to ensure that “PM’s visit passes peacefully”.

The same day another correspondence was sent to all IGPs, SSPs and CPs to make “security and route arrangements in districts on PM’s rally day in view of farmers’ agitation”.

The letter specifically alerted the field officers that there is “likely to be a lot of public traffic and VIP movement” towards Ferozepur. It added: “farmers…should not be allowed to move to Ferozepur…Any dharna may result in road blocks, therefore please make necessary traffic diversion plan in advance”. The letter also ordered that SSPs “should personally assess plan of farmers and make necessary arrangements”.

Advertisement

In another letter on January 4, ADGP (Law and Order) asked ADGP G Nageswara Rao, who was overall supervisory officer for PM’s visit, to “make all security arrangements as per protocol so that no untoward incident takes

place”.

Similarly, other letters also alerted police officers in the field to take adequate measures during PM’s visit to Ferozepur.

A day after the security lapse, Union Home Ministry issued show cause notices to then Punjab DGP S Chattopadhyaya and then SSP’s of Ferozepur and Bathinda, Harmandeep Hans and Ajay Maluja, respectively, accusing the three officers of violating the legal obligations under the Special Protection Group Act and the directions mentioned in the Blue Book.