scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Flurry of letters ahead of PM visit reveal cops had intel, failed to act

The letters, eight of them accessed by The Indian Express, also warned police officials to make adequate security arrangements.

On January 5, Modi's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur after which he returned from Punjab without attending any event, including a rally. (File)

In a series of 23 letters, Punjab Police Headquarters had informed its field officers of the possibility of protesters blockading roads to disrupt Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Ferozepur on January 5, in the run up to the
Assembly polls in the state.

The letters, eight of them accessed by The Indian Express, also warned police officials to make adequate security arrangements. That the field officers, especially then Ferozepur SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans, failed to take cognisance of the letters is now the core part of the report by Supreme Court-appointed committee that was formed probe the security breach during PM’s visit.

On January 5, Modi’s convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur after which he returned from Punjab without attending any event, including a rally. “Ferozepur SSP…failed to discharge his responsibility to maintain law and order or take steps to deploy forces to secure the route despite knowledge that there
were large hostile groups on the route…He failed to do this even though sufficient force was available and even though he was informed…that the PM will enter that route,” a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana and also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said on Thursday while reading from the report submitted by the 5-member committee.

A letter sent to Ferozepur SSP on January 3, from the office of ADGP (Law and Order) Naresh Arora, warned that farm unions such as BKU (Ugrahan), BKU (Sidhupur), BKU (Phool) Krantikari Kisan Union among others have “given a call to
oppose the rally of PM Modi by showing black flags.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...Premium
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s wayPremium
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s way
Explained: One year of Taliban 2.0Premium
Explained: One year of Taliban 2.0
How we can democratise sports governancePremium
How we can democratise sports governance

It added, “Protesters may try to enter rally pandal and also hold traffic jam at Harike…Makhu” and other roads towards Ferozepur to “stop BJP workers from reaching the venue…It must be ensured that no untoward incident takes place
and PM visit passes peacefully.”

On January 4, a letter was sent to Commissioners of Police (Amritsar and Jalandhar) and SSPs of Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, Jalandhar rural and Amritsar Rural.

“…2100-2200 workers of various farmer unions have given a call to oppose the rally….by showing black flags… today (January 4) 160-170 workers of KMSC (Piddi) will depart from districts Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Jalandhar…gather at grain market Arif Ke, Ferozepur, to oppose the rally. 100-125 workers with tractor trollies will depart to rally place from Mamdot…They have also decided that wherever they will be stopped by the police, they will start
dharna/road blockade there,” it read.

Advertisement

The letter asked district police heads to “keep a strict vigil and put adequate security arrangements in place” and to ensure that “PM’s visit passes peacefully”.

The same day another correspondence was sent to all IGPs, SSPs and CPs to make “security and route arrangements in districts on PM’s rally day in view of farmers’ agitation”.

The letter specifically alerted the field officers that there is “likely to be a lot of public traffic and VIP movement” towards Ferozepur. It added: “farmers…should not be allowed to move to Ferozepur…Any dharna may result in road blocks, therefore please make necessary traffic diversion plan in advance”. The letter also ordered that SSPs “should personally assess plan of farmers and make necessary arrangements”.

Advertisement

In another letter on January 4, ADGP (Law and Order) asked ADGP G Nageswara Rao, who was overall supervisory officer for PM’s visit, to “make all security arrangements as per protocol so that no untoward incident takes
place”.

Similarly, other letters also alerted police officers in the field to take adequate measures during PM’s visit to Ferozepur.

More from Chandigarh

A day after the security lapse, Union Home Ministry issued show cause notices to then Punjab DGP S Chattopadhyaya and then SSP’s of Ferozepur and Bathinda, Harmandeep Hans and Ajay Maluja, respectively, accusing the three officers of violating the legal obligations under the Special Protection Group Act and the directions mentioned in the Blue Book.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 07:15:13 am
Next Story

In news for wrong reasons, Hans was known as a tough cop

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on overdrive

40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on overdrive

Premium
US police arrests woman for assault on Indian Americans
'I hate you Indians...'

US police arrests woman for assault on Indian Americans

Surrendering a policy: When should you do it — and should you at all?

Surrendering a policy: When should you do it — and should you at all?

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Now open: The Indian Express 2nd Excellence in Governance Awards

Now open: The Indian Express 2nd Excellence in Governance Awards

Election for Congress president delayed, not postponed
Delhi Confidential

Election for Congress president delayed, not postponed

How Haryana's discoms brought down electricity line losses by over 50%

How Haryana's discoms brought down electricity line losses by over 50%

Premium
UK study visas: India surpasses China's share

UK study visas: India surpasses China's share

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement