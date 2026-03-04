Flower Holi at Rattan Professional College: 1979-80 batch reunion revives nostalgia at Sohana

A colourful and emotionally charged Holi Milan celebration was held at Rattan Professional College, Sohana, where nearly 500 BEd, law and nursing students celebrated the festival by playing Holi with flowers, spreading a message of love, unity and harmony. The campus resonated with cultural vibrancy as students from Manipur, Nagaland, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh showcased traditional performances symbolising the true spirit of “unity in diversity”.

College director Sunder Lal Aggarwal said that around 35 alumni from the 1979–80 batch, now established professionals and entrepreneurs, gathered specially for the occasion. Among them were Parveen Kumar, Swaran Singh, Pawan Kumar, alias “Daddoo”, Bittu Sohana, alias “Kadoo”, Suresh Kumar, and Engineer Surinder Singh, popularly known as “Baba”. The alumni were seen fondly addressing each other by their old nicknames, reliving their youthful days. The reunion turned deeply nostalgic as they revisited cherished school memories.

The celebration was energised by lively musical performances from singers Karamjit Anmol, Teji and Rupinder Kaur, who captivated the audience with festive melodies.

Recalling the hardships of earlier times, Aggarwal said, “There was extreme poverty in those days. Sohana used to be the only major marketplace for 30-35 surrounding villages. We celebrated Holi without spending money by sieving ash from household stoves and even ashes collected from cremation grounds. Times have changed drastically now.” He added that with the emergence of shopping malls and rapid urbanisation, the old marketplace of Sohana has gradually lost much of its former charm.

Sohana’s Unique and unusual Holi tradition

Sohana village in Mohali district is also known for a centuries-old Holi tradition that differs from the colourful festivities seen elsewhere. On the eve of Holi, certain parts of the village followed the custom of hanging animal skeletons outside houses and scattering bones in the streets, creating an unusual and eerie atmosphere.

Explaining the origins, Bittu Sohana, popularly known as “Kadoo”, said the practice dates back generations. “This practice dates back to a time when people could not afford to buy colours.”

Parveen Kumar added, “We initially played Holi using sieved kitchen ash and later even ashes from cremation grounds.” While some villagers believe the ritual was intended to ward off evil spirits, others describe it as a traditional form of local expression shaped by poverty and circumstances.

In earlier times, youth would also throw cow dung, mud and ash at one another as part of the celebration. In this village of nearly 20,000 residents, however, the practice has steadily declined. Engineer Surinder Singh, known as“Baba,” explained, “This ritual existed even before we were born, but the younger generation is now slowly abandoning it.”

With increasing education and awareness, many residents are moving away from the practice, though its historical legacy continues to give Sohana’s Holi a distinctive and unconventional identity.

“Safe Colours, Green Message”: Herbal Holi spreads eco awareness

The Sohanjna Eco Club of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 46 D, celebrated “Tilak Holi” with great zeal, promoting safe and environmentally responsible festivities. The programme aimed to spread awareness about adopting healthy and eco-friendly alternatives during the festival of colours.

The event was graced by chief guest Naresh Kaushal, while Om Parkash Manauli attended as guest of honour. Principal Amarbir Singh, Baljinder Kaur, Associate Coordinator of Eco Clubs, Chandigarh, and former principal Sudesh Raghav were present.

The speakers highlighted the harmful impact of chemical colours on health and the environment, urging the use of herbal colours made from natural ingredients. The principal cited Gurbani to emphasise harmony with nature and responsible living. The Eco Club, active since 2012, has been preparing and distributing dry herbal gulal, inspiring students to celebrate Holi in a safe, sustainable and socially harmonious manner.