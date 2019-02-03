Flight operations affected: Tricity wakes up to fog blanket, Met says expect two more such days

THE TRICITY witnessed a foggy morning Saturday, which also resulted in cancellation of at least two flights two flights and led to delay in the operations of at least ten other flights. Officials said the weather would continue to remain dry for the next two days and morning fog was also likely till February 4.

The visibility recorded by the MeT department at its Sector 39 office around 8:30 am hours was 150 metres and at the same time it was about 350 metres around the airport. While 50-200 metres is termed as dense fog, between 200 and 500 metres is considered moderate fog.

Two flights from Delhi, of Alliance Air and Air India, which were expected to land around 7 am were cancelled due to the fog. PRO of the Chandigarh International Airport Limited Deepesh Joshi said at least 10 flights were delayed by at least one to three hours owing to the weather. The airport is expected to be equipped with CAT-II landing system and other infrastructure by March 31 because of which it will be able to remain operational at low visibility also.

An official at the local MeT department said, “There was light wind and sufficient moisture content in the air for the fog to develop. The weather systems were weak in January due to which there was no severe fog in Chandigarh and neighbouring cities previously. We expect it continue for a day or two.”

The maximum temperature during the day on Saturday was 20.9 Degree Celsuis and visibility also improved as the day progressed. The night temperature during the Friday night was 6.3 Degree Celsuis. Both the temperatures were normal.

According to the MeT department, the weather in the region including Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh for the next 2-3 days will remain mostly dry “in view of the passage of western disturbance eastwards across Western Himalaya.” However, there could be a decline in the night temperature during the period.

Due to another active western disturbance, the MeT department has forecast light rainfall in the region, including the Tricity from the night of February 4, “which will increase in intensity and distribution during 5- 7 February 2019 with moderate rainfall (2-4 cm) at many parts in Punjab, Haryana including Chandigarh.” There could also be hailstorm or thundersquall during the period, officials said.

“There will be decrease in the day temperature and increase in the minimum temperatures due to the precipitation. However, we expect the temperatures to rise from February 15 in accordance with the usual departure of winter season,” the official said.

The day temperature in Chandigarh on Sunday is predicted to remain around 20 Degree Celsuis and also the minimum temperature will remain around 7-10 Degree Celsuis during the next two nights. “Mainly clear sky. Fog/Mist fog likely during morning,” the MeT department said in its forecast bulletin for Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHAIL) has decided to increase the timing forfree pick-up and drop of passengers by non-commercial vehicles from the existing eight minutes to 12 minutes, officials said on Saturday.

The PRO of CHAIL, Deepesh Joshi told the Chandigarh Newsline that the CHAIL is itself managing the car parking facility at the airport till 6 February and after that it will be then again handed over to the contractor on February 07. “The 12 minutes free pick and drop is now available at the airport and it will be incorporated in the contract also,” Joshi said, adding that the rates for commercial vehicles will continue to remain as existing.