Flat owners get letter threatening to blow up tower, investigation on

Some residents in the high-end Centra Greens society on Pakhowal road of Ludhiana, received threat letters in which the anonymous sender has warned to ‘blow off the entire tower in a blast’ if one of the businessmen residing in a flat, fails to pay back money that he owes him.

Police said that residents in Mulberry Tower of the society received letters in which the anonymous sender claimed that a businessman, Amit Narang, who lives in one of the flats in the tower, owes him Rs 16 crore. The letter ‘warned’ them that if Narang fails to pay, the tower will be blown off in a blast. The residents informed police following which personnel from Sadar police station began a probe. Security has also been deployed at the society.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu said prima facie it seems to be more of a financial dispute, in which the other party is trying a tactic to recover the money.

“Narang is a businessman who lives on rent in the Mulberry tower. The sender has asked the other residents via letter to tell Narang to return his money. Narang’s brother who moved to Dubai some years back was probably having some financial dispute,” said CP Sidhu.

Police sources said Narang’s brother used to bet on cricket matches and is involved in some financial dispute. The letter also says that there is no intention to harm anyone else other than Narang and his family.