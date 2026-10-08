5 trekkers missing in Himachal amid heavy snowfall in Dhauladhar Range

The trekkers had set out from Bir in Kangra district on October 5 and were scheduled to reach Bharmour in Chamba district on Wednesday. When they failed to arrive, an alert was sounded.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaUpdated: Oct 8, 2026 11:07 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh trek trekkers missingFive trekkers, who set out from Bir in Kangra district on October 5, have gone missing in the higher reaches of the Dhauladhar Range in Himachal Pradesh. (PTI file photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Five trekkers have gone missing in the higher reaches of the Dhauladhar Range in Himachal Pradesh while heading towards the remote Bada Bhangal tribal area, which has witnessed heavy snowfall over the past two days, officials said on Thursday.

The missing trekkers have been identified as Ankur Malani, Satyam Sabu, Pawan, Shyam R and Tarun Rathi, all believed to be between 28 and 35 years of age. Their native places are yet to be confirmed.

According to the administration, the trekkers had set out from Bir in Kangra district towards Rajgundha on October 5. From Rajgundha, they were expected to trek towards Bada Bhangal and scheduled to reach Bharmour in Chamba district on Wednesday. However, when they failed to arrive at the designated point, an alert was sounded.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“When they did not reach Bharmour as scheduled, a woman who was to receive them contacted the Bharmour administration and informed officials. The Bharmour administration passed the information to us. We have alerted our teams and are coordinating efforts to trace them,” Sankalp Gautam, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Baijnath, said.

Himachal Pradesh trek trekkers missing A high altitude glacial lake at Thamshal Pass, which is at an altitude of around 5,000 metres above sea level. (Express Photo)
Also Read | Bengaluru techie drowns in abandoned quarry during Instagram trekking group’s outing

‘Not right time to trek here’

Gautam added that the trekkers had not informed the administration about their movements and that the prevailing weather conditions made trekking in the area particularly risky.

“The administration had not been informed about their trekking plan. This is not the right time to undertake a trek in this area. The weather has deteriorated considerably and there has been snowfall in the higher reaches. Satellite phones are also not functioning in Bada Bhangal and adjoining areas, which is making communication difficult,” Gautam said.

“We have learnt from local shepherds that the trekkers crossed Rajgundha. The Thamsar area received snowfall yesterday. Thamsar Pass is at an altitude of around 5,000 metres above sea level, and the conditions there can change very quickly,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

Bada Bhangal is a remote valley situated amid high mountain ranges in the Baijnath area of Kangra district. Reaching the valley involves a difficult trek of around three days, with the route beyond Rajgundha passing through high altitude and challenging terrain.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 08: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments