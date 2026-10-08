5 trekkers missing in Himachal amid heavy snowfall in Dhauladhar Range

Five trekkers, who set out from Bir in Kangra district on October 5, have gone missing in the higher reaches of the Dhauladhar Range in Himachal Pradesh. (PTI file photo)

Five trekkers have gone missing in the higher reaches of the Dhauladhar Range in Himachal Pradesh while heading towards the remote Bada Bhangal tribal area, which has witnessed heavy snowfall over the past two days, officials said on Thursday.

The missing trekkers have been identified as Ankur Malani, Satyam Sabu, Pawan, Shyam R and Tarun Rathi, all believed to be between 28 and 35 years of age. Their native places are yet to be confirmed.

According to the administration, the trekkers had set out from Bir in Kangra district towards Rajgundha on October 5. From Rajgundha, they were expected to trek towards Bada Bhangal and scheduled to reach Bharmour in Chamba district on Wednesday. However, when they failed to arrive at the designated point, an alert was sounded.