Five things to know about Punjab’s new vehicle scrapping policy

The Punjab Cabinet on Friday approved scrapping of vehicle policy for eight-year-old transport and 15-year-old non-transport vehicles. These are the five things about the policy:

The policy would give an option to the owners of eight year old transport and 15-year-old non-transport vehicles to take their cars to scrap dealers across the state, empanelled by an authority set up by the state to oversee scrapping in the districts.

Following this, the vehicle owner would not only get the scrap value of the vehicle but also a rebate of 15 to 25 per cent in road tax for the new vehicle to be purchased by the owner.

The scrap dealers would give a deposit certificate to the owners making the owner eligible for tax rebate. The policy is in line with guidelines of Ministry of Road Transport and Highway, Government of India.

What will happen to vehicles that have outlived their lives?

The government is not going to do anything for such vehicles for now. It will only give an incentive to those, who bring their vehicles for scrapping voluntarily. The government is not going to force such vehicles to go off road.

Why is the government going softer?

To not force residents to scrap their vehicles was a pre-poll promise of the AAP government. During campaigning, the then CM face Bhagwant Mann had announced that his government won’t force people to discard their vehicles. For now, the government is depending on only voluntary scrapping.

Why the policy then?

A government functionary said that the policy was formulated after the Centre provided these guidelines to all states in September 2021. It was felt that several old vehicles were still plying on the roads, spoiling the environment with emissions, overusing fuel and also causing accidents. Hence, there was a need to encourage people to switch over to zero emission, fuel efficient vehicles. This was a step towards that.

Will the government stop old vehicles coming from others states to enter Punjab?

No. The state would not stop anyone from plying old vehicles in the state as of now. The government will take a decision after looking at the feedback about the voluntary policy.