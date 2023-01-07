scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Five things to know about Punjab’s new vehicle scrapping policy

Following this, the vehicle owner would not only get the scrap value of the vehicle but also a rebate of 15 to 25 per cent in road tax for the new vehicle to be purchased by the owner.

The policy is in line with guidelines of Ministry of Road Transport and Highway, Government of India. (Representational/File
Listen to this article
Five things to know about Punjab’s new vehicle scrapping policy
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Punjab Cabinet on Friday approved scrapping of vehicle policy for eight-year-old transport and 15-year-old non-transport vehicles. These are the five things about the policy:

The policy would give an option to the owners of eight year old transport and 15-year-old non-transport vehicles to take their cars to scrap dealers across the state, empanelled by an authority set up by the state to oversee scrapping in the districts.

Following this, the vehicle owner would not only get the scrap value of the vehicle but also a rebate of 15 to 25 per cent in road tax for the new vehicle to be purchased by the owner.

The scrap dealers would give a deposit certificate to the owners making the owner eligible for tax rebate. The policy is in line with guidelines of Ministry of Road Transport and Highway, Government of India.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The ‘Golden Gays’ return to the stage in the Philippines
The ‘Golden Gays’ return to the stage in the Philippines
UPSC Key-January 6, 2023: Learn about interstate water disputes, aspirati...
UPSC Key-January 6, 2023: Learn about interstate water disputes, aspirati...
Next on SC collegium agenda, appointment of HC Chief Justices
Next on SC collegium agenda, appointment of HC Chief Justices
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023

What will happen to vehicles that have outlived their lives?
The government is not going to do anything for such vehicles for now. It will only give an incentive to those, who bring their vehicles for scrapping voluntarily. The government is not going to force such vehicles to go off road.

Why is the government going softer?
To not force residents to scrap their vehicles was a pre-poll promise of the AAP government. During campaigning, the then CM face Bhagwant Mann had announced that his government won’t force people to discard their vehicles. For now, the government is depending on only voluntary scrapping.
Why the policy then?
A government functionary said that the policy was formulated after the Centre provided these guidelines to all states in September 2021. It was felt that several old vehicles were still plying on the roads, spoiling the environment with emissions, overusing fuel and also causing accidents. Hence, there was a need to encourage people to switch over to zero emission, fuel efficient vehicles. This was a step towards that.

More from Chandigarh

Will the government stop old vehicles coming from others states to enter Punjab?
No. The state would not stop anyone from plying old vehicles in the state as of now. The government will take a decision after looking at the feedback about the voluntary policy.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-01-2023 at 04:33 IST
Next Story

Sitharaman defends new tax mechanism: ‘Gains from old regime’s simplicity remain’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close