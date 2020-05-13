Five stranded abroad arrive at UT

The first batch of five foreign returnees, who were stranded abroad, reached Chandigarh late Tuesday night under the Vande Bharat Mission. (Twitter/India in UK) (Representational image) The first batch of five foreign returnees, who were stranded abroad, reached Chandigarh late Tuesday night under the Vande Bharat Mission. (Twitter/India in UK) (Representational image)

The first batch of five foreign returnees, who were stranded abroad, reached Chandigarh late Tuesday night under the Vande Bharat Mission. The returnees, including a doctor and four students, the youngest being a 13-year-old, came in a CTU bus from New Delhi.

While the 13-year-old is a resident of Sector 5, the other students aged 19, 20 and 24-year-old are residents of Attawa village, Sector 10 of Chandigarh and NAC Manimajra, respectively.

All the students have returned from Singapore on an Air India flight. The doctor and professor, who is a resident of Sector 16, has returned from Dhaka.

Principal Secretary Home Arun Gupta said that all the five returnees have been brought to Hotel Mount View, from where, they will be able to decide about their quarantine facility according to rent considerations.

“We are giving them options along with the rate list. Two are our CITCO hotels, Mount View and Shivalik View. Besides it, three private hotels have also given an undertaking of following the guidelines, so we will submit their rate list also. The facility can be availed from Wednesday,” Gupta said.

Officials said, one UT resident has reached Kochi through ship and is in quarantine there.

Admin opens more facilities on nominal rates

In order to make the quarantine facilities affordable for people of all, the administration has also converted the Panchayat Bhawan into a quarantine facility.

The AC rooms there will be available for Rs 1,288 a day and Rs 400 will be charged for three meals per day.

The administration has also secured 50 rooms at PU Girls hostel to provide quarantine facility at a more economic rate. Principal Secretary Home Arun Gupta said, “We have decided to keep 50 independent rooms with attached bathrooms in Girls Hostel No 10 at Panjab University. The rooms can be availed at Rs 100 per day.”

Mandatory testing

The UT Administration said that all the foreign returnees will tested as a compulsion, even as the central government has not specified it in its guideline. Gupta said that they will test the returnees in three or four days’ time.

“Immediately on return, there are chances test may be negative. So we will test them after three or four days as in this case the virus shows symptoms later,” he said.

Three pvt hotel facility

The UT administration said that three private hotels of the city, Hotel Lemon Tree, Hotel Red fox and Hotel Hometel have given undertakings that they will follow all guidelines and are ready to provide quarantine facility. All are located at Industrial area phase I.

According to the rates submitted to the administration, Hotel Hometel will provide superior rooms at Rs 2,800 plus 12 per cent GST per night. The complementary facilities will include breakfast, lunch, dinner and two litres of packaged water.

It will provide 114 such rooms. Hotel Red Fox will provide 102 rooms at a charge of Rs 2,850 plus taxes per room per night. These rate is of a single occupancy and is inclusive of breakfast and two major meals per day.

Hotel Lemon Tree said, it will offer 81 rooms at charges of Rs 3,500 plus taxes per room per night. Hotel Red fox and Hotel Lemon tree belong to one group. They said, they will initially utilise Hotel Red Fox and once it filled up, the bookings for Lemon tree will begin.

Meanwhile, Hotel Mount View and Hotel Shivalik View, run by the administration, will charge between Rs 4,675 to Rs 10,045 as per the different categories. As per the guidelines, the quarantine facilities must have a doctor and a nurse available and should follow distancing and sanitisation norms.

Sector 10 residents have opposed the decision to make Hotel Mount View a facility as it is in the middle of the residential belt.

