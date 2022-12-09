Five startups reach final of Israel’s three-month startup mentorship in Chandigarh

Five out of 100 firms from across India made it to the final of the three-month startup mentorship programme run by the Embassy of Israel, which ended at Chandigarh Sector 17 Thursday.

The final five startups made presentations before the Ambassador of Israel to India, Naor Gilon, after which Priyangshu of Assam, whose firm works on the production of mushrooms bio-fortified with Vitamin D and provides several other food products naturally fortified with Vitamin D, was selected as the winner. Paramveer Singh of Ropar, who developed a sustainable aquaculture oxygen pressure-based hatchery, was the runner-up.

The project, officials said, aimed at finding aspiring startups in the field of sustainability and mentoring them through workshops and seminars held by Israeli and Indian entrepreneurs and other experts. The end goal was to create awareness about the importance of sustainability in the field of technology and business in the local ecosystem. The entire event was held in collaboration with TiE Chandigarh and received active support from the Ambassador of Israel to India, Naor Gilon.

Officials said the final five startups that competed on Thursday had been chosen after a three-month process. This involved an all-India competition for which applications were received from over 100 contenders.

Addressing the audience after the event, Ambassador Naor Gilon said, “Israel and India are natural partners. Our governments continue to cooperate and support the vibrant startup scene in both countries. Our industries and private sectors have been sharing their experiences and working on the ground together. I encourage people from both countries to come together, grow together and merge their innovative ideas and technological capabilities to reach new heights.”

During the programme, the Indian entrepreneurs were mentored by Nava Swersky, who is a leading tech entrepreneur from Israel who has over 30 years of international experience. Swesky is also an investor in venture capital and an expert in the fields of innovation and technology commercialization.

‘Kashmir Files’

On the sidelines, Ambassador Gilon Thursday said that he had been taken aback by the whole issue surrounding Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid’s criticism of the Bollywood movie Kashmir Files.

“I was taken back. Shortly after Lapid’s remarks, we clarified our (Israel’s) stand on the issue. Nadav Lapid has been critical about Israel as well,” he said.

Further, Gilon said that the northern states of India are mainly agriculture-based and have huge business potential. He, however, ruled out the possibility of setting up a consulate office of Israel in Chandigarh for now.