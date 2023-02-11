scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Five Punjab cadre IPS officers empanelled for central deputation

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet Friday approved empanelment of a total of 33 officers of 1992-batch and 1994-batch of the IPS from across the country.

It is the discretion of the officers to opt for Central deputation. Any such empanelled officer needs to make himself available for Central deputation and only then can make to the offer list for any such posting. (File/Representational)

Five Punjab cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including officiating Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, have been empanelled for central deputation in the rank of Additional Director General (ADG) or equivalent.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet Friday approved empanelment of a total of 33 officers of 1992-batch and 1994-batch of the IPS from across the country.

Apart from 1992-batch officer Yadav, the other four officers are Anita Punj (currently posted as Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur Director), Sudhanshu S Srivastava (currently posted as ADGP Security), Parveen Kumar Sinha (currently posted as ADGP Cyber Crime and NRIs) and Amardeep Singh Rai (currently posted as ADGP Traffic), all four of 1994-batch.

It is the discretion of the officers to opt for Central deputation. Any such empanelled officer needs to make himself available for Central deputation and only then can make to the offer list for any such posting.

The empanelled officers are eligible for posting in Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), National Investigation Agency (NIA), National Security Guard (NSG), Special Protection Group (SPG) and paramilitary forces namely Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Assam Rifles, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Meanwhile, the Punjab government is yet to send a panel to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the appointment of a regular DGP in the state. From among the eligible officers, UPSC shortlists three officers for the top police post in the state and it is the discretion of the state government to choose the state DGP from that panel of three officers.

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 12:45 IST
