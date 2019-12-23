Five Panchkula men killed as their car falls into ravine in Himachal

Mangled remains of car which fell down into a deep gorge at Kandaghat near solan on Sunday. (Express Photo: Pradeep Kumar) Mangled remains of car which fell down into a deep gorge at Kandaghat near solan on Sunday. (Express Photo: Pradeep Kumar)

Five persons from Panchkula were killed after their car fell into a ravine near Kandaghat in Himachal Pradesh Saturday night. Their bodies were found only around 10 am on Sunday when a local resident spotted the wreckage of the car. The bodies have been handed over to the families of the deceased.

Three of the deceased have been identified as Vipul Kumar, son of Manoj Kumar; Rahul, son of Babu Ram; and Sachin Dhiman, son of Rajesh Kumar, all residents of Garhi Kothaha village in Raipur Rani. The other two were identified as Hussan Lal, son of Pirdaya Singh, a resident of Mirpur village; and Mahavir, son of Sumer Chand, Raipur Rani village.

Police officials of Kandaghat said the five were going to Shimla from Solan in a new silver grey Hyundai Eon. It was near Padautha that the driver lost control and the car hurtled into a ravine. Nobody came to know about the accident at night. It was discovered only around 10 in the morning when a local alerted the police. While two of the bodies were found in the car itself, three bodies were found nearby.

Signs of the accident were first spotted by Bhupendra Sharma, a resident of Jokhari vilage, while going for night duty to a factory. He saw skid marks leading to the ravine and told his factory mates that some car seems to have fallen into the khud but he was told that he may have imagined the whole thing. The next morning, he checked the site while returning home and saw the wreckage of the car.

SP Shiv Kumar said the bodies were handed over to the families after postmortem.

