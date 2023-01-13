Five of a family die in a road accident in Sunam

In a tragic incident, five of a family of village Kothe Aala Singh died in a road accident on Thursday evening near Chhahar village of Sunam constituency of Sangrur district of Punjab. 22 year old Jaspreet Singh had come along with his mother, grandmother and paternal aunts in Chhahar village to participate in a Lohri function. According to the local villagers as the family was going back on Thursday evening at about 6 pm , the car lost control near canal of Chhahar village and it got hit with a under construction septic tank near the canal side .

After the incident, 5 persons sitting inside the car died on the spot while a woman in critical condition has been referred to Rajindra Medical College, Patiala. The deceased include Jaspreet Singh (22) Charanjeet Kaur ( 45) Veerpal Kaur (28) , Paramjit Kaur (55) and Japjot Singh (7) .

They all were travelling in Alto car.

Bhola Singh , sarpanch of Kothe Aala Singh village said that bodies were sent for post mortem in civil hospital Sunam . After this incident, the entire village was in a state of shock , Bhola Singh told .

