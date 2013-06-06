Five new trains likely to roll into city from July,most to religious destinations

The Chandigarh Railway Station is expected to witness a flurry of activities with five new trains likely to ply from July. The trains were announced in the Railway Budget 2013-14. With the new train schedule likely to be released soon,it is expected that the new trains will be a part of it.

Among the trains that are expected to start next month is the one between Kalka-Shirdi. The train that will go via Chandigarh was earlier to start plying in May. However,after the rail bribery scam,in which the nephew of former Railway Minister Pawan Bansal was arrested,the flagging off of the train was delayed. With the city having a substantial number of Sai devotees,it will become convenient for them to travel.

Most of the trains that were announced for the city during the budget were to religious destinations. The trains either start and terminate at Chandigarh or have the city as one of its stops. Officials state that the trains that have been announced would soon be operational.

Another train which is expected to chug off is the Kalka-Katra train,with Chandigarh as one of its stops. Katra station is likely to be operational shortly. The train will connect pilgrims to Vaishno Devi. In fact,the proposal is to connect several trains in the north to Katra. A train between New Delhi and Katra will also pass through Chandigarh.

A Superfast Express already plies between Chandigarh and Amritsar. A proposal had been approved to start another train on the route. At present,the train starts from Amritsar in the morning and goes back in the evening. A parallel train was being demanded for the convenience of city residents,who wish to go to Amritsar in the morning and return the same day after paying obeisance at the Golden Temple.

With the opening of the Chandigarh-Ludhiana rail link,the journey time has been reduced by around 40 minutes. The track was inaugurated in April,and the train between Chandigarh and Amritsar that was taking a longer route was shifted to the new track. Another train between Lal Kuan and Amritsar that will pass through Chandigarh will also be operational.

An electronic display system is being introduced at the Chandigarh Railway Station. The status of pendency of the waiting list will be visible on the screen that is being installed.

