Five more die of coronavirus in Punjab, toll mounts to 60

Punjab reported five more deaths, taking the total count of COVID-19 deaths to 60 on Thursday. Eighty-two new cases were reported, driving up the total tally of people reporting positive for coronavirus to 2,887.

Three deaths were reported from Amritsar — a 62-year-old woman, a 63-year-old man and a 45-year-old man. An 86-year-old man died in Jalandhar district and a 70-year-old man died at Government Medical College. Patiala.

A Punjab Police constable posted at division number 2 police station of Ludhiana tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. He is 24 and belongs to Barnala.

Ludhiana city police COVID-19 nodal officer Additional DCP Sachin Gupta said that it was decided to get the entire Ludhiana city police force tested. “Almost 700 cops have been tested till now and one of them has tested positive. He is asymptomatic and contact tracing has started,” he said.

An Anganwadi worker tested positive in Sangrur district. Three tuberculosis patients also tested positive for novel coronavirus. A functionary said the government had made it mandatory to test TB patients as symptoms were identical to novel coronavirus. “In about three weeks’ time, out of around 200, five such patients have tested positive for novel coronavirus,” the official said.

Fourteen new cases, including two returned from abroad, have travel history outside the state.

On Thursday, maximum cases were reported from Pathankot (19), followed by Ludhiana (18) and Amritsar (14).

Out of the total cases, the source of infection was not immediately known for 37 cases.

There were 31 who are contacts of positive cases. Out of 19 in Pathankot, 14 were contacts of positive case and five self-reported cases.

Ten new cases were reported from Sangrur, six from Patiala, four each from Jalandhar and Mohali, two each from Nawanshahr and Moga, and one each from Gurdaspur, Muktsar and Bathinda.

As per the official media bulletin, there are 569 active cases in the state, 2,259 have recovered, nine are on oxygen support and five who are critically ill are on ventilator support.

