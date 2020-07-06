Five more Covid deaths in Haryana; cases breach 17K-mark

A total of 687 patients recovered in last 24 hours taking the total number of such patients to 12,944 with a recovery rate of 76.12 per cent. The case doubling rate increased to 18 days. (Representational) A total of 687 patients recovered in last 24 hours taking the total number of such patients to 12,944 with a recovery rate of 76.12 per cent. The case doubling rate increased to 18 days. (Representational)

Haryana Sunday reported five more coronavirus deaths even as 457 fresh cases raised the state’s caseload to 17,005. Three fatalities were reported from Faridabad and one each from Gurgaon and Ambala districts.

Of the total 265 Covid fatalities in the state, 100 have been reported from hardest-hit Gurgaon. Of total deaths, 104 were patients without comorbidities. The districts which reported fresh cases on Sunday include Faridabad (161) and Gurgaon (120).

A total of 687 patients recovered in last 24 hours taking the total number of such patients to 12,944 with a recovery rate of 76.12 per cent. The case doubling rate increased to 18 days.

As on Sunday evening, there were 3796 active Covid patients including 1020 in Gurgaon and 824 in Faridabad. There were 62 patients in critical condition that include 43 on oxygen support and 19 on ventilator.

In view of the ongoing situation, Haryana government has decided that wheat and pulses will be distributed free of cost from July 2020 to November 2020 under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana’.

“The pink, yellow and khaki cardholders were getting 5 kg wheat per member per month and 1 kg pulses per family per family. This scheme has been extended for another five months,” an official spokesperson said. “Under the National Food Security Act, pink, yellow, and khaki ration cardholders will be charged for wheat at Rs 2 per kg, fortified flour at Rs 5 per kg, sugar at Rs 13.50 per kg, mustard oil at Rs 20 per liter, etc,” the spokesperson added.

