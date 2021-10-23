Five markets to shop at before Karva Chauth

Festivities are back and in order to revive lost businesses, shopkeepers are trying to lure customers with latest mehendi art and gift items. Karva Chauth falls this Sunday. Here are five markets to shop at this Karva Chauth.

SECTOR 22

With henna artistes sitting all around and shopkeepers setting up tents, Sector 22 market at present captures the mood of Chandigarh city perfectly. Considered as one of the oldest markets, Sector 22 offers a variety of items for women. From designer bangles to mehendi art, there is something for everyone at this shopping hub.

SECTOR 19

Another market that has come to life during this festive season is the Sector 19 marker, which is the second oldest of the city and is known as the place where accessories and other items are available at throwaway prices. Sector 19’s Palika Bazar — one of the key attractions — offers accessories for women, artificial jewellery, and bangles at pocket-friendly rates.

SECTOR 15

Sector 15 caters mostly to young crowd. You’ll find stalls of beauty items , henna art, decorative purses and bangles here.

SECTOR 7 PANCHKULA

One of the busiest shopping centres of Panchkula, the Sector 7 market not just offers shopping items but also has stalls that serve several lip-smacking delicacies. People from all overPanchkula visit the bazaar that has stalls for bangles, beauty items, and sees over a hundred mehendi artistes sitting on its corridors, footpath.

Phase 3B2 Mohali

One of the busiest markets in the city, Phase-3B2 was decked up for the festive season.

The stalls were set up for ‘Karva Chauth’ and women almost queued up to get henna applied on their hands.