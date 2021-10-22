Punjab: Five markets that are drawing the crowds before Karva Chauth this year

THE FESTIVE season is back and markets have been witnessing a surge of customers this year who are helping them make a quick buck. With Karva Chauth scheduled to be celebrated on Sunday, shopkeepers are leaving no stones unturned in trying to lure customers, be it with their latest mehendi art offerings or through different gift items. Here is a look at five markets where you can shop for Karva Chauth this year

SECTOR 22

With henna artists sitting all around and shopkeepers setting up tents, Sector 22 market at present captures the mood of Chandigarh city perfectly. Considered as one of the oldest markets, Sector 22 offers a variety of items for women. From designer bangles to mehendi art, from beauty items to hair accessories, there is something for almost everyone at this shopping hub. The highlights this year, however, are the different jewellery shops, from where one can purchase the ideal gift and the shops for different accessories and festive clothing.

SECTOR 19

Another market that has come to life during this festive season is the Sector 19 marker, which is the second oldest of the city and is known as the place where accessories and other items are available at throwaway prices. Sector 19’s Palika Bazar — a bazaar that is one of the key attractions in the city — offers accessories for women, artificial jewellery items, and bangles at extremely pocket-friendly rates.

SECTOR 15

The Sector 15 market mostly caters to mostly young crowd owing to its proximity to a host of educational institutes that are scattered nearby. Not just stalls of beauty items, but the main draw of this market is the henna artistes, decorative purses, and bangles. The youngsters who often shop here vouch for the accessories that the market has on offer.

SECTOR 7, PANCHKULA

One of the busiest shopping centres of Panchkula, the Sector 7 market not just offers shopping items but also has stalls that serve several lip-smacking delicacies. Shoppers here have the option of firstly buying all their essentials needed for the festival, and then going to satisfy their hunger pangs at the variety of food stalls available in the market, making it one of the most visited places in the city. Those living in extreme corners of Panchkula too visit the bazaar which has exclusive stalls for bangles, branded beauty items, and sees over a hundred mehendi artistes sitting on its corridors and footpath.

Phase 3B2, Mohali

One of the busiest markets in the city, Phase-3B2, has been decked up for the festive season. The stalls here have been set up exclusively for ‘Karva Chauth’, and women can be seen queuing up to get henna applied on their hands till late in the evening.