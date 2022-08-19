Five link roads to Fatehgarh Sahib gurdwara to be upgraded

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday ordered the upgradation and strengthening of five link roads connecting Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib, associated with younger Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh, at a cost of Rs 8.19 crore. He directed that the roads should be ready before Shaheedi Sabha this year.
A major facelift of Fatehgarh Sahib town is also being planned.
“This sacred land is a source of inspiration for not only Sikhs but all of humanity. Thousands of devotees converge here every year to pay respect to sahibzadas and Mata Gujri on their martyrdom day,” said the chief minister, while chairing a meeting here today.
Mann said that to facilitate the thousands of pilgrims coming annually to pay respect at this holy place, five link roads will be strengthened and upgraded. He said that these roads are, GT Road to Sirhind city via Khanpur, Sirhind Road to Bhari Khedi via Talaanian-Ferozepur-Raipur Majri, Gurdwara Jyoti Sarup Sahib to Mandofal, Madhopur to Brahammajra Sadhugarh Road via Sadde Majra, and Sheikpura to Khanpur via Khusht Ashram. Mann said that an amount worth Rs 8.17 crore will be spent on undertaking this work.
The Chief Minister said that he will personally monitor this work to ensure that it is completed in a time-bound manner. He said that martyrdom of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh along with Mata Gujri at this pious land had since ages inspired Punjabis to fight against injustice, tyranny and oppression. He said that the supreme sacrifice made by the younger Sahibzadas at a tender age hardly finds any parallel in world history.
The Chief Minister said that as every year, lakhs of pilgrims visit this place during the Shaheedi Sabha so the state government was duty bound to facilitate these pilgrims. A viable mechanism will be put in place to ensure that no pilgrim faces any sort of problem during their visit, he said.
