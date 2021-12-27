Five killed, 10 injured in bus pile-up on Ambala-Delhi highway

Five people died and at least ten were injured as three buses collided with each other in a pile-up accident on the Ambala-Delhi highway in the early hours of Monday. The accident took place near the Healing Touch Park hospital in Ambala city.

The deceased were travelling from Vaishno Devi shrine at Katra in Jammu and Kashmir to Delhi in deluxe tourist buses. The bus in front suddenly applied brakes and the trailing ones rammed into it from behind around 3 am, said officials.

The residents rushed the passengers to a nearby hospital. The condition of some of the injured is serious, according to hospital sources.

Meanwhile, the pileup has not affected the traffic on the route as the buses were travelling on the side lane.