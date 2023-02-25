scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Five heritage items from UT fetch Rs 1.38 crore at Paris auction

According to details, the most recent auction took place on February 23, at the PIASA — an auction house located in Paris.

Five heritage items from Chandigarh were auctioned for around Rs 1.38 crore in France.

According to details, the most recent auction took place on February 23, at the PIASA — an auction house located in Paris.

The items auctioned on February 23 included a library table that went for 22,750 Euros (Rs 19.96 lakh), a coffee table that went for 9,750 Euros (Rs 8.55 lakh), a sewing stool that fetched 15,600 Euros (Rs 13.69 lakh), a file rack that went for 11,700 Euros (Rs 1.02 lakh), and one set of eight office chairs that fetched 97,500 Euros (Rs 85.57 lakh).

Contacted, Advocate Ajay Jagga, member of UT Heritage Protection Cell, said he had already taken up the matter with the Union Ministry of External Affairs.

“I have mailed the details of the auctioned items to the Secretary General, Rajya Sabha, and have asked the Union Foreign Ministry to look into the matter,” Jagga said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-02-2023 at 23:45 IST
