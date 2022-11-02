Five gangsters of Lakhbir Landa gang arrested in Punjab

Five gangsters were arrested from a Jalandhar village following a seven-hour operation conducted jointly by Punjab and Delhi police, officials said.

The accused are associates of the gang of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa, they said. A sixth gangster is absconding and a search operation is underway to nab him, Jalandhar (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Swarandeep Singh told reporters. Heavy police force was deployed around Chak Jhandu village, where the operation was conducted, in Jalandhar’s Bhogpur area.

Police had information that some wanted criminals were hiding in a house in the village. On Tuesday morning, a police team conducted a raid at the house, Singh said in Jalandhar. The gangsters fired three rounds at the police team, which retaliated by firing two rounds, he said. The gangsters then managed to escape from the house and hide in the nearby sugarcane fields. Drones were deployed and the gangsters were arrested from the fields, police said.

Singh said five people hailing from Jalandhar and Amritsar have been apprehended and one is on the run. A Glock pistol and two .32 bore pistols along with some cartridges and three motorcycles were recovered from the arrested gangsters, the police said.

The accused were identified as Sanjeev Kumar alias Nannu from Mallian village in Jalandhar, Sandeep Kumar alias Sabi from Dhirpur village in Jalandhar, Gurbir Singh alias Ginni from Khurdpur in Jalandhar, Manpreet alias Mann and Lovepreet Singh alias Chinni from Dhunakpur village in Amritsar. The SSP said the operation was conducted jointly by the Punjab Police and the Delhi Police.