Five foreign returnees test positive in Panchkula

Five people, who recently returned from the US, tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Panchkula late Saturday.

The new patients hail from Kaithal, Karnal and Ambala and have been isolated at the civil hospital in Panchkula.

As many as 73 residents of Haryana had returned from the US to Amritsar and were quarantined at Panchkula.

As many as 22 returnees from the US had tested positive earlier.

2 test positive in Kalka

After a Kalka-based couple tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, the area surrounding their residence at Kailash Heights was declared a containment zone. The area around the containment zone has been marked as the buffer zone.

SDM Rakesh Sandhu has been made the area’s in-charge and Tehsildar Kalka Virendra Gill has been tasked with the work of assisting him. Meanwhile, garbage collection, disposal and sanitation in the area will be ensured by the Municipal Corporation and police will be deployed at the area’s entry and exit gates.

All the residents of the containment zone will be screened by the workers of the health department.

