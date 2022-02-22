scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Five days before his furlough ends, Haryana provides Z plus security to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

The Dera chief, convicted for raping his two disciples and for the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, was released from Rohtak’s Sunaria jail on a furlough from February 2 till February 27.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
February 22, 2022 6:54:35 pm
54-year-old Ram Rahim was first convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in 2017. (File)

Barely five days before Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s 21-day furlough comes to an end, the Haryana government has provided him with Z-plus security cover.

The Dera chief, convicted for raping his two disciples and for the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, was released from Rohtak’s Sunaria jail on a furlough from February 2 till February 27. During his furlough period, he is staying at Gurgaon. Considering threat to his life, he is already under a tight police security cover.

Haryana government officials say that the Dera chief was given the Z-plus security following reports of threats to his life from pro-Khalistani activists.

The 54-year-old was first convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in 2017.

