Five days before his furlough ends, Haryana provides Z plus security to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Barely five days before Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s 21-day furlough comes to an end, the Haryana government has provided him with Z-plus security cover.

The Dera chief, convicted for raping his two disciples and for the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, was released from Rohtak’s Sunaria jail on a furlough from February 2 till February 27. During his furlough period, he is staying at Gurgaon. Considering threat to his life, he is already under a tight police security cover.

Haryana government officials say that the Dera chief was given the Z-plus security following reports of threats to his life from pro-Khalistani activists.

The 54-year-old was first convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in 2017.