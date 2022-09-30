Five days after employee died under dumper, civic body calls for physical audit of all garbage collection vehicles

During the General House meeting Thursday, the Chandigarh municipal corporation decided to hold a physical audit/ mechanical check-up of all of its garbage collection vehicles. This comes five days after a civic body staff died after getting stuck under the dumper of a garbage collection vehicle.

On September 24, 27-year-old Navjot from Kharar was found stuck under the dumper by a passerby. While he was rushed to a hospital, he was declared brought dead. The police had said that it was likely a hydraulic system malfunctioned.

During discussions in the zero hour in the general house, Aam Aadmi Party councillor and leader of opposition Yogesh Dhingra said that a similar incident happened a few months ago and asked why nothing has been done to avoid such mishaps.

“He (Navjot) was to get married on October 2. His mother is alone as her husband passed away long back. It is such a heart-wrenching incident and we are sitting like this without doing anything,” Dhingra said.

Dhingra also asked if there was any provision of insurance for Navjot’s family. To this, Mitra responded by saying that while there was no insurance cover for such incidents at present, UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit was scheduled to inaugurate a scheme for the same on Thursday.

“Moreover, the mayor has already announced a job of a driver to anyone in the family and if there is no one able to pursue driving, a job based on the capability of the person will be given,” she said.

Chief engineer NP Sharma said that after the incident, a preliminary check-up was done on all 585 vehicles.

“In the new vehicles we have also ensured that even if the lever button is pressed, it is slow and the weight does not come down all of a sudden,” he said.

Sharma said that the company that provided the vehicles will be asked to do the inspection to which many councillors objected and asked that the task not be given to the company that gave the vehicles as it will project all is well.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra suggested that some other private company be given the task of checking the vehicles while councillor Gurbax Rawat suggested that these vehicles should be inspected by technical experts from Punjab Engineering College or some other experts.

A similar incident took place in May.

On May 29, waste collector Sudesh Kumar died after getting stuck under a waste collection vehicle, similar to Navjot.

Waste collectors said that there was a mechanical failure and the dumper fell on him.

The garbage collectors society had claimed that no compensation was provided to the family of the person who died in the incident in May despite being promised the same. They said they all contributed and collected Rs 3 lakh to give to his family.