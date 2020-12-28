Five days after rollout, confusion still mars UT civic body’s waste collection system

The MC had launched the new waste collection system with their own twin bin hoppers on Tuesday.

Even AFTER five days of the rollout of the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh’s waste collection system in sectors 1 to 30 in Chandigarh– chaos and confusion still persists with the MC’s waste collecting vehicles and the informal waste collectors both running the errand in some areas. Residents said, there have also been days when none of the two turned up to collect the waste from some areas. As the MC vehicles are stationed at particular spots in some localities, residents said walking additional distance to dispose the waste, unlike earlier, was an unnecessary inconvenience.

The MC had launched the new waste collection system with their own twin bin hoppers on Tuesday.

UT RESIDENTS’ feedback

Even now several informal waste collectors have apprehensions regarding the impact on their long-term job security after accepting the MCC’s contractual offers. Both informal waste collectors and the MC vehicles are coming for the collection of door-to-door waste and serving on first come, first served basis. However, in some parts of the sector, the MC Chandigarh’s vehicles have not been coming regularly.

Vinod Vashisht, President, Government Houses RWS, Sector 22

The MC vehicles are coming regularly, with an exception of Sunday, along with erstwhile informal waste pickers. The waste is being collected by MC helpers themselves from every floor of the houses, as usual. The new system has rolled out well.

Dr Madhurima Sharma, Resident, Sector 16

The MC waste collection vehicle has been coming regularly, with a exception of one day, for door-to-door waste collection. The residents hand over the household wastes to the MC staff who in turn put it into the vehicle.

Lata Sharma, Member, Sector 7 RWA

The MC Vehicles are coming regularly for door-to-door waste collection. At some houses, the MC staff collect door-to-door waste, while some households have to deposit their waste in the vehicle themselves.

Satish Thapar, Vice President, Sector 15 RWA

The MC vehicles came on the first two days for announcements and partial waste pickups. For last two days, waste is being picked by informal waste collectors. The sector has some narrow lanes as well where MC vehicles cannot reach.

Haish Chhabra, Secretary, Sector 29 RWA

The MC vehicle, with an exception of Sunday, is coming every day to the area with different set of helpers. To make the system successful, the MC should quickly absorb the same informal waste collectors who have been working and serving us for more than 20 years. After ringing door bells, the vehicle moves away without waiting for some time for the residents to respond to their call.

RS Gill, President Sector 8 RWA

It is the old system only. At most of the houses, informal waste collectors are picking household waste even before the arrival of the MC vehicles.

RK Garg, Chairman, Second Innings Association and Resident of Sector 27

The old system is being continued, the new system is a failure here so far.

RC Sharma, Vice President, Sector 18 RWA waste collection system as per MC Chandigarh

The vehicles carry the waste from the households to the transfer stations, from where the waste is taken to the garbage plant, in loaders.

The vehicles used for collecting and transporting the waste are monitored by a GPS-enabled tracking system. The GPS system is constantly monitored by the monitoring cell. Any route deviations by the drivers are penalised and multiple deviations also become grounds for termination.

The segregated waste– wet, dry and hazardous waste categorised by the domestic waste generators will be collected by the newly-deployed 97 vehicles on a daily basis. These vehicles will run on the streets from sectors 1 to 30 in Chandigarh. In addition, 293 more vehicles will be deployed in a phased manner on the delivery bases across the city, to collect segregated waste from households.

Chandigarh has been divided into four zones and 26 wards and each ward has 9,600 households and commercial establishments on an average. The waste is generated from various sources in the city, including households, commercial areas and other institutions such as RWAs, hospitals and hotels, among others.