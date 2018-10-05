Five Congress ministers, CM’s aide to camp in Badal’s Lambi in run-up to October 7 rally

While several Congress leaders claim that organising a rally by the government was never a challenge, sources in the party said senior Congress leaders were already questioning the timing and need for the rally. While several Congress leaders claim that organising a rally by the government was never a challenge, sources in the party said senior Congress leaders were already questioning the timing and need for the rally.

To ensure that the forthcoming rally in former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal’s bastion Lambi on October 7 is a success, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has assigned five Cabinet ministers — Manpreet Singh Badal, Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, and his political secretary Capt Sandeep Singh Sandhu to camp in Lambi till the rally. While Badal, Randhawa, Kangar and Sandhu are already there, Bajwa and Sarkaria would be reaching Friday.

While several Congress leaders claim that organising a rally by the government was never a challenge, sources in the party said senior Congress leaders were already questioning the timing and need for the rally.

The fact that October 7 would be peak paddy harvesting season is a cause of worry for the party leaders. Also, a number of local leaders and party workers have been upset with the government. A few of them have even expressed their displeasure openly on social media.

A source said that several leaders were feeling that while the grassroots workers were pitted against Badals, the government machinery was helping them during the elections. Randhir Singh Dhira, a party leader from Khuddian village near Lambi had openly accused on Facebook, the administration of helping Badals in Lambi during recent Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections.

Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu, former MLA wife of Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu had, in a recent interview, accused Chief Minister Amarinder Singh of being “benevolent” towards former Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia for “allowing him to win all four Zila Parishads in his area”.

Even party MLA from Bagha Purana, Darshan Singh Brar, castigated the administration for helping Akalis in his constituency. He had stated that the administration “left no stone unturned to ensure victory of Akalis but he won on his own strength”.

The CM had also asked five ministers and his Political Secretary, Capt Sandeep Singh Sandhu to placate all those who are upset. Sandhu held a meeting and ensured all of them that the party would take care of all their grievances.

