Five arrested for issuing forged promotion, transfer letters in name of ex Punjab DGP

THE Chandigarh Police have arrested five persons — a Punjab police inspector, one dismissed sub inspector, two superintendents posted at Punjab police headquarters, Sector 9, along with a head constable — for issuing fake promotion and transfer letters on the behalf of former Punjab DGP, Sidharth Chattopadhyay. The fake promotion and transfer letters were issued days before the transfer of DGP Chattopadhyay earlier this month.

As per investigators, the arrested police Inspector, Satwant Singh, 48, was posted as in-charge of cyber cell, Kharar. Dismissed SI Sarabjit Singh, 47, has been earlier booked under a NDPS Act case. Satwant Singh had earlier been named in a drug peddling and extortion case by Punjab police, records showed.

The two superintendents arrested were identified as Sandeep Kumar, 55, and Bahadur Singh, 52, and the head constable was identified as Mani Katoch, 33, a resident of phase-6, Mohali. Police said that while the two superintendents along with Mani Katoch were arrested on Tuesday, inspector Satwant Singh and Sarabjit Singh were nabbed on Wednesday.

After initial investigations, police said that superintendent Sandeep Kumar was posted in the GP fund branch in the headquarters. He prepared the forged orders on his laptop with the help of co-accused Mani Katoch. Accused Bahadur Singh, a superintendent with EI branch in the headquarters, made entries of the same in the dispatch register of his Branch E-1.

A police officer said, “Arrested inspector Satwant Singh and dismissed cop Sarabjit Singh claimed to have a very ‘cordial relationship’ with Sidharth Chattopadhyay, the then DGP, Punjab and told police officers that they could get them promoted on orders from the then DGP.”

The officer added, “The duo used to hold meetings at the place of co-accused Sarabjit Singh, where with the help of Sandeep Kumar, fake promotion orders were prepared. Katoch had recently been transferred from Amritsar to 13th Batallion, Sector 1, Chandigarh. Sandeep Kumar used to give the typed forged orders of promotions to Inspector Satwant Singh, who then put forged signatures of then DGP Sidharth Chattopadhyay on the orders. After that, Sandeep Kumar with the help of Bahadur Singh, Superintendent E-1 Branch, Punjab Police headquarters, made the entry of the fake orders in dispatch register of the branch and circulated the same.”

Police said that a case was registered on the complaint of PPS Vibhor Kumar, DGP staff officer, against unknown persons. Vibhor Kumar in his complaint reported that he had come across four orders which were found to be fake/forged. On verification, he found that some police officers of Punjab Police had been promoted/recruited on fake orders under forged signatures of the then DGP, Punjab, Sidharth Chattopadhyay.

Later, a case was lodged at PS 3 and a SIT was constituted under the supervision of SP Ketan Bansal, DSP Charanjit Singh Virk, SHO Inspector Sher Singh.