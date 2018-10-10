Five Ambala men use NRI’s stolen cheques by forging signature

On Tuesday, five Ambala residents were called to the Sector 22 Police Post for questioning. (Representational photo) On Tuesday, five Ambala residents were called to the Sector 22 Police Post for questioning. (Representational photo)

A few blank cheques of an NRI, Shaminder Singh, which were stolen along with 6,000 US dollars, Rs 5 lakh and jewellery from his Innova in Sector 22 on July 10, were used by five Ambala residents by forging the signature of the NRI. The cheques later bounced and the family members of Shaminder, who had left for Australia by then, were informed about the use of the stolen cheques by the bank where Shaminder has his account. On Tuesday, five Ambala residents were called to the Sector 22 Police Post for questioning.

Jaideep Singh, the younger brother of Shaminder, said, “As the bank management informed us about the use of stolen cheques, we approached the shopkeeper in Ambala, who had deposited the cheques in the bank and traced one of the five men who used the cheque on October 6. Later, we informed PS 17 police personnel, who summoned all five to the police station today. Shaminder left for Australia on July 18. We have decided to file a separate complaint with Ambala police.”

A senior police officer said, “We called all five men to the Sector 22 Police Post and questioned them intensively. They claimed that they had found the stolen chequebooks abandoned near Ambala Cantonment on July 12, two days after they were stolen from Shaminder’s Innova at Sector 22. Three of the five admitted having bought motor vehicle batteries for Rs 24,500, woofer system at Rs 1,200 and an LCD screen worth Rs 20,000 from three shops after forging the NRI’s signature. The cheques belonged to Yes Bank and later they could not be cleared as Shaminder’s signature did not match. The five men were Makhan Singh, Udit, Mohit, Harpreet Singh and Sundar, all residents of Ambala Cantonment.”

The police officer further said, “The five men, all residents of Ambala, claimed that they were not involved in the theft. We also checked their call detail records and location of cell phone towers of July 10 when the chequebooks, along with jewellery, US and Indian currencies, were stolen from Sector 22 and found that three of them were present in Ambala and two in Amritsar. We have decided to forward the matter to Ambala police as five of them tried to commit the cheating in Ambala.”

The five Ambala residents were questioned by a team of DSP (Central) Krishan Kumar, PS 17 SHO Inspector Maninder Singh and SI Juldan Singh of PP 22. Shaminder’s mother Preetpal Kaur said, “On July 10, when the valuables were stolen from our Innova, I was present at Sector 22. We went to Sector 22 to put the money and jewellery in the bank locker. Two men appeared and told us that a few Rs 500 notes were lying below our Innova. As my younger son Jaideep and I tried to pick the notes, they picked the bag containing the valuables and fled. My NRI son Shaminder was busy at the market then.”

